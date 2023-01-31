3 leadership positions open at Macon County Health Department following series of January resignations

DECATUR — Three leadership positions are open at the Macon County Health Department following a series of January resignations.

On Monday evening, the Macon County Board of Health appointed Lindsey Munsterman as interim county public health administrator. She will replace Brandi Binkley, who had previously announced her resignation, effective Feb. 7.

Binkley said Tuesday that she and the assistant administrator are working with Munsterman "to provide training and make it a smooth process changing over duties to her."

But the department is still searching for a permanent administrator and saw two additional leadership resignations shortly after Binkley announced her resignation.

Assistant Public Health Administrator Bethany Krieg and Chief Financial Officer Sheree Zalanka also have resigned in the past two weeks, health board Vice President Jeff Entler confirmed on Tuesday. The changes have left a third of the health department’s leadership positions without a permanent, full-time appointee.

“All three of those people are leaving on good terms,” Entler said. “They’ll be greatly missed.”

Entler said he didn’t know much about why all three individuals chose to step down, though he assumed the decisions were career-motivated. Health board members appreciate the employees’ service, he said, and are looking forward to celebrating them with going-away parties later this week.

“We really can’t step in the way of any growth opportunities they have,” Entler said.

Binkley reiterated Tuesday that she “felt like it was the right time to move on to another chapter” and that she was “proud” to be part of the department for multiple years.

Binkley had served in various roles at the health department for over 17 years, including as director since May 31, 2019.

When asked about their resignations Zalanka and Krieg had similar responses, without divulging what prompted the moves.

Zalanka told the Herald & Review she is “excited to be moving on to a new opportunity.”

In an email, Krieg confirmed she is "moving on from the Macon County Health Department. I am so grateful for my team, and wish MCHD nothing but the best!"

Board of Health President Mark Scranton said he was surprised by Binkley’s resignation but is hoping to “ensure a smooth transition” as the board seeks a full-time replacement in the coming months.

“We had a plan for who was going to be our interim administrator, and that plan changed last week,” Scranton said.

Scranton didn’t elaborate on what that previous plan was but said some individuals “didn’t want to take on the additional responsibilities” the role demands if it wasn’t a long-term position.

Munsterman later expressed interest and interviewed for the role, he said.

A job listing on the Macon County Health Department website states an opening for public health administrator for the Macon County Health Department Board of Health with a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 28.

As of 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, neither the assistant public health administrator nor the chief financial officer roles were listed under current job openings. Scranton said it’s the administrator’s job to “hire her own people.”

“We don’t want to micromanage the administrator,” he said.

Munsterman’s appointment is temporary, pending the application and selection process for a new administrator, but she is technically eligible to apply for the permanent health administrator opening if she so chooses, Scranton said. She was unanimously approved by the health board.

A Tuesday news release from the health board provided little information about Munsterman other than that she holds a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics. Scranton told the Herald & Review that Munsterman is the assistant director of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program at the health department and has served in that role for over five years.

“I look forward to the challenge and responsibility of guiding the Macon County Health Department during this transition period,” Munsterman said in the health board’s news release. “I would like to extend my most sincere thank you to our prior public health administrator, Brandi Binkley, for setting such a high standard for me to meet in taking over her role.”

According to health board leadership, the internal response to Munsterman’s appointment has been positive.

“I think everybody on the board was very impressed with her interview,” Scranton said of Munsterman.

The series of recent health department resignations follows tensions between the department, the county board of health and the county board.

In April, County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield ushered the board’s Republican majority through a vote to replace two existing health board members — Vivian Goodman and Dr. Janet Patterson — when their terms expired on May 31.

Goodman, now one of just three Democrats on the county board, suggested at the time that the decision was politically motivated.

Goodman’s fellow board member Karl Coleman, D-1, accused the Republican caucus of “attacking” the health department for taking precautions during the pandemic and making Binkley’s work environment “difficult.”

“It’s been a very interesting and rocky start to this county board session,” he said, referring to the health department resignations.

Both Entler and Scranton said there are likely to be some tensions between any government bodies.

“I think like any healthy interaction, there’s debate, healthy debate, that’s been in place throughout the existence of the boards,” Entler said. “We try to have a lot of transparency.”

As for the administrator search, Scranton said the board is in no hurry. Board members have already received multiple applications, he said, and are confident the talent pool will prove impressive.

“We’re going to be very thorough in interviewing and finding somebody that’s going to be the best for everyone involved,” he said.