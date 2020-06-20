You are the owner of this article.
3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County
DECATUR — Three new COVID-19 cases in Macon County have been confirmed.

The Joint Crisis Communication Team released the information on Saturday. Cases now total 218 in the county.  

Statewide, officials announced 634 new cases in Illinois and 45 additional deaths on Saturday. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 13 to June 19 is 3%.

The deaths announced Saturday were: 

- Boone County – 1 female 90s

- Cook County – 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s 

- DuPage County – 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

- Kane County – 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

 - Lake County – 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
 
- McHenry County – 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Peoria County – 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County – 1 male 70s

