3 new COVID deaths reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County health officials said Saturday that three COVID-related deaths have been reported.
They are a women in her 50s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s.
Thirty-seven new COVID cases were reported Friday and 16 on Saturday, for a total of 7,856 since the pandemic started.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday was reporting 3,293 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID cases to 934,142 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Illinois also was reporting 15,865 COVID-related deaths as of Saturday.
The Herald & Review's favorite photos of 2020
Besser_Nicky 1 111720.JPG
The Good Samaritan Inn Executive Director Nicky Besser loads boxes on Tuesday for a delivery for the Empty Chili Bowl event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 1.JPG
Violin student Sarah Greenwood enjoys her online orchestra class taught by Alexandra Rodriguez on Wednesday in her backyard in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 2.JPG
Deer drink from Lake Decatur on a misty sunrise on October 12, 2020.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 3.JPG
Veteran David Blessent waves to cars on Saturday during a Trump Sign Waving Rally at Eldorado and Main Street in Decatur. Blessent also has a son in the Navy and is from Cerro Gordo. Visit
www.herald-review.com to see a video from the event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 4.JPG
Hayden Cleary, 5, dressed up for the night on Thursday at Let's Paint with Liz at 117 N Main Street during the annual Witches Night Out in downtown Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 5.JPG
Glenn Poshard, former congressman and candidate for governor, speaks to a group gather on Friday at the Macon County Courthouse in Decatur. Poshard and others marched around near the courthouse before a recitation of the Gettysburg Address.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 6.JPG
A variety of caramel apples are created at Del's Popcorn in Mount Zion. Before Oct. 1, the Del's Mount Zion store on Debby Drive had sold more than 10,000 of the sweet treats, according to employee Michele Turner. Every detail of the process is handmade, including selecting the apples, adding the stick, mixing the caramel, dipping, rolling and packaging the apples.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 7.JPG
Jeni Hudson, founder of Hudson’s Halfway Home, said people are adopting way more than previous years. The rescue doubles as a transport business for other rescues throughout Illinois and a few facilities in Wisconsin. Visit
www.herald-review.com to see a video.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 8.JPG
Volunteers Doug Antonelli, left, and Ana Walker carve designs into pumpkins on Wednesday before the start of the annual Boo at the Zoo event. The carving will take several days and hope to have more than seventy five that will be spread around the zoo before the start on Friday.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 9.JPG
Teresa's Cody Dobson talks with Sullivan's Drew Rogers on Tuesday during Moweaqua boys golf regional. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of October 10.JPG
Lance Mueller, right, and Bob & Ron’s Repair Services, Inc., Ron Voyles work together to place the 12 feet tall can into the ground on Friday at Geo. A. Mueller Beer on 127 N. Wyckles Rd in Decatur. Dynagraphics wrapped p on what used to be a diesel container. Visit
www.herald-review.com to see a video about the event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 1 2020.JPG
Frist-grade instructor Jill Robertson, left to right, Cassie Mann and Sara Daykin have fun during the project-based learning involving Mentos/pop explosions. The event was broadcasted live to students on Friday at Dennis Kaleidoscope campus.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 2 2020.JPG
Hope Academy faculty and staff Mary Evans, front, have fun during a hopscotch challenge on Friday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 3 2020.JPG
Team Remington was dressed up as a Harry Potter themed space during Parade for the Paws on Saturday for a drive-by event on the campus of St. John's Lutheran Church in Decatur. The comfort dog teams decorated their car/space to drive by and enjoy.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 4 2020.JPG
Norma Jean and Bob Corey waves to cars pass by and honk to honor Corey on Sunday during the 12th annual “Cruise 11 to Remember honk and wave to Veteren Bob Corey 9-11” event. Bob Corey is a World War II and Korean War veteran. The theme of the event was "Honor our Heroes."
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 5 2020.JPG
A great egret fishes early Friday on Lake Decatur. The great egret is partially migratory, with northern hemisphere birds moving south from areas with colder winters.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 6 2020.JPG
Jayjuan Boatman leads a group down East Praire Street during a Justice March for Breonna Taylor on Friday afternoon that started at Central Park and went through several streets in Decatur. Around 30 attended the event and organized by Jayjuan Boatman. The march was in response after a decision by a Kentucky grand jury not to charge anyone with the death of Breonna Taylor.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 7 2020.JPG
Adam Brown of B & B Farms works on harvesting his corn on Tuesday at his farm in Decatur. Brown is a sixth generation farmer.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 9 2020.JPG
Master Chief shakes after getting out of the pool on Wednesday at Timber Cove Apartment Complex in Decatur. The pool is chemical free and was opened for a party for the dogs on the last day. Master Chief is a Yorkshire Terrier.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 10 2020.JPG
Decatur officer Kara Flannery works to bag food on Saturday at the Habitat for Humanity Restore. Phi Beta Sigma fraternity held a food giveaway with the help of local police officers at the Habitat for Humanity Restore building. The event is part of the fraternity’s national day of service and gave away approximately 150 boxes of food.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 11 2020.JPG
Fourth-grade instructor Sarah Smith listens to Assistant Director Dave Webster talks about doves on Friday during a "virtual field trip" to Scovill Zoo. The forth-grade instructors from Dennis Lab started the "virtual field trip" on Fridays, where they visit different locations and the students participate by asking questions and interacting online.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 12 2020.JPG
Starlyn Moor, 8, creates messages for staff with chalk with other members of Troop 3046's on Monday in the front of Cerro Gordo Elementary School. Girls Scouts of Central Illinois are hosting the first Building Good Neighbors Day Monday. Troops will spread out in the community and initiate good deeds and encourage others to do the same.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Best of September 13 2020.JPG
Ready Meador wipes the plate on Wednesday during a junior varsity game at Mount Zion. Meador retires after 27 years with the IHSA.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
blue heron 07.17.20.JPG
A Great Blue Heron looks for food in the shallow water near Scovill Zoo and is silhouetted by the late evening light on Thursday hitting Lake Decatur water.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
CAM loss 2 03.10.20.JPG
Central A&M's Jacob Paradee (20) , left, and Brycen Burgener (23) walk off the court as Goreville celebrates after the 71-64 loss on Tuesday during the 1A Super-Sectional Basketball Tournament at Carbondale (SIU). More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chandler_Grady 02.11.20.JPG
Brothers Grady Chandler, left to right, Cameron Chandler, and Beclett Chandler enjoy time with Remington of PawPrint Ministries on Tuesday during family reading night titled "Camp Read-A-Lot!" at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Flournoy_Jurnee 5 02.20.20.JPG
MacArthur's Jurnee Flournoy (22) celebrates after winning the regional finals at Class 3A Regional.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Good_Madison 02.11.20.JPG
Third-grader Madison Good checks out the art in the glow gallery that was greated by the students on Tuesday during family reading night titled "Camp Read-A-Lot!" at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Haydon Long 2 112820.JPG
Haydon Long, 5, holds a written note for Santa on Saturday at the Decatur Area Convention And Visitors Bureau's Santa's House at the Transfer House in Central Park. The workshop will follow strict guidelines and everyone will be required to wear a mask, social distance and one family at a time is allowed in the Transfer House to wave to Santa and get a picture from a safe distance. Social Distance will be required when standing in line outside waiting to enter. Masks will also be available. Letters are also encouraged for children to bring a letter to Santa for his mailbox.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hendrix_Dellia 02.14.20.JPG
Dellia Hendrix dances with her five grandchildren at the Valentine's Dance on Friday at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur. The dance included food, drinks, dancing, and a photo booth.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Hott_Kynzley 07.19.20.JPG
Kynzley Hott, 2, shared her cookies and cream ice cream with her grandmother, Terry Bouslog during Scovill Zoo’s annual Ice Cream Safari on Sunday. The crowd had a go online to reserve a spot during the afternoon. Hott is from Mount Zion and Bouslog is from Decatur. The event is presented by Prairie Farms Dairy and offered four different varieties. Volunteer ice cream dippers from the Sheriff’s Department followed CDC & IDPH guidelines during the event.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Isbell_Mark 11.06.20.jpg
Springfield's Linda Curtis, left, and Forsyth's Mark Isbell enjoy the warm weather and play pickle ball on new courts Friday at Lot B in Forsyth Park with Robin Schinzler (not pictured) from Moweaqua.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Jayjaun Boatman 06.30.20.JPG
Jayjaun Boatman, 19, listens to Jacob Jenkins speak on Tuesday near the Macon County Jail in Decatur. The justice march also stopped at the Decatur Public School's Keil Buiding at 101 West Cerro Gordo. The event also addressed racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. More photos and video at
www.herald-review.com.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Mabon_Tony 111720.JPG
Tony Mabon warms up before practice at Hess Park in Decatur. Visit
www.herald-review.com to see a video about the team.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Millikin Basketball 4 11.06.20.JPG
Millikin University women during practice
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Morehouse_Sarah 03.27.20.JPG
Sarah Morehouse waves back on Friday as Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI) staff visited several group homes with signs let them know that everyone misses them. Each stop included some food items with cookie mixes and messages for them. Visit
www.herald-review.com to see a video and more photos.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Nave_Sara 4 03.20.20.JPG
Dennis Lab School's Sara Nave meets with her students virtually using Zoom, a video conferencing app online, at her home in Decatur. Sara's children, Emily and Logan work on projects while Sara worked with the students.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
night to shine 1 02.07.20.JPG
Volunteer Taylor Hardy hugs Ryan Sturgill after placing a crown on his head during The Night to Shine prom event for students and adults with special needs on Friday, February 7, 2020., at GT Church in Decatur. All attendees were celebrated as kings and queens at the dance and received crowns and tiaras.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Northgate 1 111220.JPG
Locals get hair cut at Northgate barbershop in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Oladipupo_Sade 1 03.25.20.JPG
St. Teresa's Sade Oladipupo and others go through a practice organized by the athletes at Kiwanis Park in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Overhuel_Peyton 02.06.20.JPG
Third-grader Peyton Overhuel enjoys her ice cream at lunch time on Thursday in the cafeteria during Student Appreciation Week at Decatur Christian School.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Pickrell_Becky 7 03.25.20.JPG
Becca Massey and her daughter Kierra Massey, surprised her aunt, Becky Pickrell, on her 101st birthday by singing happy birthday on Wednesday at Randall Residence. They both had to sing in the front of the building through glass so that everyone would be safe.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Rachael Luka 1 11.16.20.JPG
Oakley Sign Gypsies Rachael Luka works on setting up a birthday themed sign on Monday in Decatur on South Haworth Ave. The signs are individually choreographed letters and and decorations celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, births and lives lived. Visit
www.herald-review.com to see a video about the company.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Sanchez_Annalise 02.03.20.JPG
Annalise Sanchez, 3, has fun swinging and enjoying the weather with her brother, Angel Sanchez, and mother, Elicelda Sanchez, on Monday at the swings at Fairview Park. The family is from Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Sanders_Shemuel 5 07.17.20.JPG
Shemuel Sanders, left, teaches Stefandra Woods, 15, on how to clear the sidewalk on Friday at the Faith Fellowship Ministry Baptist Church location on East Grand in Decatur. The program is in honor of his daughter Shemilah, who passed away as a victim of gun violence over four weeks ago, Sanders is looking to mentor area kids and encourage them to work toward a successful future. The work includes teaching about landscaping, such as mowing lawns, trimming and cleaning up neighborhoods.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Santa 1 112820.JPG
Santa wears a protective mask on Saturday at the Decatur Area Convention And Visitors Bureau's Santa's House at the Transfer House in Central Park. The workshop will follow strict guidelines and everyone will be required to wear a mask, social distance and one family at a time is allowed in the Transfer House to wave to Santa and get a picture from a safe distance. Social Distance will be required when standing in line outside waiting to enter. Masks will also be available. Letters are also encouraged for children to bring a letter to Santa for his mailbox.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
ST T Wins 02.17.20.JPG
St. Teresa's Addie Fyke (23) , center, celebrates with other players including Sade Oladipupo (1) and Emily Biirschbach (14) after winning the game on a last second shot against Lexington on Monday, February 17, 2020., during the Class 1A Sectional at St. Thomas More.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stevens_Lyn 03.26.20.JPG
Decatur's Lyn Stevens drops off masks on Thursday at the Decatur Civic Center. The Macon County Crisis Communication Team is accepting donations of homemade masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) from 1-3 pm on Thursdays, March 26, April 2 and April 9, at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru, 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Stryker_Will 03.23.20.JPG
Volunteer and former employee Will Stryker works to fill shelves early Monday at Moweaqua Foods. Stryker is a firefighter at Moweaqua Fire Department.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Thompson_Royce 1 07.15.20.JPG
Royce Thompson holds a Belgian Bearded d’Uccle named Betty at his family farm in Herrick. Thompson has been raising chickens for 4-H for years. This would have been his last year competing. Thompson and other 4-H'ers have made adjustments, including virtual fairs, instead of county and state fairs.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
trooper 5 02.23.20.JPG
Trooper Eagle is released from her crate on Sunday, February 23,2020., at Riverside Park in Springfield to several hundred that attended the event. Trooper Eagle was found by Illinois State Police and Illinois Conservation Police who responded to the injured Bald Eagle on I-55 at milepost 105 in Sherman last month.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
United_Flight 4 03.06.20.JPG
A CRJ200 Canadair Regional 50-passenger jet flies over Lake Decatur during the early Friday. The service is operated by United Airlines.
warbler 091420.jpg
Cars drive down Dickinson in Decatur on Sunday during the 12th annual “Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11” event. The theme of the event was "Honor our Heroes."
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Whiteman_celebrates 03.11.20.JPG
Lincoln's Kameron Whiteman (2) celebrates towards the end of the fourth quarter against MacArthur on Wednesday during the 3A Sectional Basketball Tournament at Lincoln. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Wicks_Annalise 07.24.20.JPG
Young Leaders In Action's Annalisa Wicks has fun while handing out lunches on Friday at Central Park in Decatur. Wicks is a tenth-grader at Eisenhower. The group is a youth-led initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club #180 of Decatur. The students handed out 150 lunches for individuals in need by hosting a “Fight Against Hunger” empowerment lunch.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
INtroductions Illini 121520.JPG
The Illinois Fighting Illini get ready for Big Ten play against Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday at the State Farm Center.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
