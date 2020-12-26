 Skip to main content
3 new COVID deaths reported in Macon County
DECATUR — Macon County health officials said Saturday that three COVID-related deaths have been reported.

They are a women in her 50s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s. 

Thirty-seven new COVID cases were reported Friday and 16 on Saturday, for a total of 7,856 since the pandemic started. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday was reporting 3,293 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID cases to 934,142 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Illinois also was reporting 15,865 COVID-related deaths as of Saturday.

