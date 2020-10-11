3 pets killed in Decatur house fire

DECATUR — Three cats died in a house fire in the 700 block of Miller Court on Saturday morning.
The Decatur Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. to a single-family, one-story brick home with a fire in a rear bedroom.
The fire was brought quickly under control, the department said in a statement.
"Unfortunately three cats in the home did not live due to smoke inhalation," the statement said.
No occupants were home at the time.
23 Decatur restaurants you will never eat at again
Blue Mill
Brown Jug
Carlos O'Kelley's
Chili Parlor
Country Cupboard
Dante's Restaurant
Elam’s Root Beer Stand
Jimmy Ryan's
Lone Star
Mr. G's
Ponderosa Steak House
Rax Restaurant
Red Wheel Restaurant
Redwood
Sandy's
Shaw's Restaurant
Shenannigans
Stoney's Restaurant
Swartz Restaurant
Tater's
Tokyo Garden
Tom's Grill
Tops Big Boy
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.