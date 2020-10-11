3 pets killed in Decatur house fire

DECATUR — Three cats died in a house fire in the 700 block of Miller Court on Saturday morning.

The Decatur Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. to a single-family, one-story brick home with a fire in a rear bedroom.

The fire was brought quickly under control, the department said in a statement.

"Unfortunately three cats in the home did not live due to smoke inhalation," the statement said.

No occupants were home at the time.

