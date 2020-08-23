33 new COVID cases reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County on Saturday reported 33 additional cases of COVID-19.
There now have been 834 confirmed cases in the county, with 534 released from isolation, 261 in home isolation, 14 hospitalized and 25 deaths. The largest age group, at 136, are ages 20-29.
Macon County from Aug. 9 to 15 had 125 new COVID cases per 100,000 residents. Under state guidelines, anything over 50 triggers a "warning." Two or more warnings may result in the county having restrictions.
It was announced last Sunday that the Metro East's recent percentages of positive tests had risen above 8% for three days in a row, triggering 11 p.m. bar and restaurant curfews — the first area in the state to see such measures restored.
Also Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been 2,356 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide. The recovery rate is at 95%, according to department data. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 15-21 is 4.3%.
There also were the following 17 deaths, the department said:
Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Douglas County: 1 male 80s
Iroquois County: 1 female 80s
Kane County: 1 male 50s
Madison County: 1 male 60s
Sangamon County: 1 female 80s
Winnebago County: 1 male 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 218,285 cases, including 7,874 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
