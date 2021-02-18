 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3300 block of East Division Street in Decatur to be closed noon to 4 p.m. Thursday
0 comments
top story

3300 block of East Division Street in Decatur to be closed noon to 4 p.m. Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The repair of a watermain failure will cause the total closure of the 3300 block of East Division Street on Thursday starting at noon.

Repair work by city of Decatur crews are expected to last until 4 p.m., weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Decatur. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Watch now: How your support helps journalism in the Decatur region

Watch now: How your support helps journalism in the Decatur region

Herald & Review staffers talk about the importance of local journalism. Support our work by getting a digital subscription. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Huge changes in society needed to help Earth

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Preview of Pritzker budget address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News