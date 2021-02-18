3300 block of East Division Street in Decatur to be closed noon to 4 p.m. Thursday

DECATUR — The repair of a watermain failure will cause the total closure of the 3300 block of East Division Street on Thursday starting at noon.
Repair work by city of Decatur crews are expected to last until 4 p.m., weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Decatur.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten