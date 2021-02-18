3300 block of East Division Street in Decatur to be closed noon to 4 p.m. Thursday

DECATUR — The repair of a watermain failure will cause the total closure of the 3300 block of East Division Street on Thursday starting at noon.

Repair work by city of Decatur crews are expected to last until 4 p.m., weather permitting, according to a news release from the city of Decatur.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Watch now: How your support helps journalism in the Decatur region

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.