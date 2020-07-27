4 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Shelby County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBY COUNTY — Health officials announced four new positive COVID-19 cases Monday in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department says a 70-year-old female and 14-year-old male experiencing mild to moderate symptoms are isolated in their homes.

An 84-year-old male resident of the Villas of Hollybrook Assisted Living Center in Shelbyville is isolated in the facility with mild symptoms and a male client, 61, of Shelby County Community Services is also isolated in his independent home with mild symptoms.

Health department officials reported 40 total cases have been counted in the county as of Monday and additional information is withheld due to federal privacy restrictions.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

