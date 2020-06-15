You are the owner of this article.
473 new COVID cases reported Monday statewide; no new deaths in Central Illinois
473 new COVID cases reported Monday statewide; no new deaths in Central Illinois

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 473 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 19 additional deaths.

All the new deaths were in Cook County.

Since COVID-19 hit Illinois in March, 133,016 Illinoisans have had confirmed cases of the novel virus and 6,326 people have died.

IDPH said at about 2:31 p.m. Monday that, in the previous 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 COVID specimens for a total of 1,209,612. The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the past week is 3 percent.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

