4th Shelby County tests positive for COVID-19

SHELBYVILLE — A fourth Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease.
The Shelby County Health Department said the resident is a 31-year-old woman and is currently self-isolating at her residence in Shelby County. The woman was tested at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon and immediately ordered to self-isolate.
"Health Department officials are working to identify all close contacts with this individual. Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information," the department said in a statement.
