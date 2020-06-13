5 questions with … Alexander Deeb, Millikin University director of campus life for inclusion

It’s a bit of an odd path, but no, I never envisioned myself working at a university when I first left for college. I majored in communication with an emphasis in sports communication hoping to be on ESPN as the next Stuart Scott. However, I quickly found out that I didn’t have the personality or the drive to be on television so I started taking a greater interest in jobs that had more of a “behind the scenes” role. At that point, I really took an interest in more administrative positions in the sports industry, like being an athletics director at a college or university or a general manage for a professional sports team, so I decided to pursue a master's in sport management at the Western Illinois University to better prepare me for such a role. While I was at WIU, I found myself becoming more interested in the people of sport, rather than the jobs or competitions. I also had the privilege of working with the program director as his graduate assistant, and he was really intent on pulling back the curtain on some things in higher education to show me where he saw me fitting in to play a role. That is where my interest in working at a university started, because I wanted to be someone who could lead the conversations I was having in my classes and in my work as a graduate student. My interest was only furthered during my doctorate studies when I began to learn how much I didn’t know, and how valuable it could be to share what I eventually did learn with students coming in behind me. That was when I decided I wanted to work in a university setting in some capacity — faculty, staff, administrator, or any other role — where I could work directly with students, and here I am now.