5 questions with … Alexander Deeb, Millikin University director of campus life for inclusion
FIVE QUESTIONS | Alexander Deeb, Millikin University director of campus life for inclusion

5 questions with … Alexander Deeb, Millikin University director of campus life for inclusion

Alexander Deeb headshot

Alexander Deeb 

 PROVIDED

Name: Alexander Deeb

Occupation: Director of campus life for inclusion, Millikin University 

Age: 28

City of residence: Decatur

What led you to your current position today? Did you always see yourself working at a university?

5 questions with ... Clay Gerhard, director of operations for the Decatur Park District

It’s a bit of an odd path, but no, I never envisioned myself working at a university when I first left for college. I majored in communication with an emphasis in sports communication hoping to be on ESPN as the next Stuart Scott. However, I quickly found out that I didn’t have the personality or the drive to be on television so I started taking a greater interest in jobs that had more of a “behind the scenes” role. At that point, I really took an interest in more administrative positions in the sports industry, like being an athletics director at a college or university or a general manage for a professional sports team, so I decided to pursue a master's in sport management at the Western Illinois University to better prepare me for such a role. While I was at WIU, I found myself becoming more interested in the people of sport, rather than the jobs or competitions. I also had the privilege of working with the program director as his graduate assistant, and he was really intent on pulling back the curtain on some things in higher education to show me where he saw me fitting in to play a role. That is where my interest in working at a university started, because I wanted to be someone who could lead the conversations I was having in my classes and in my work as a graduate student. My interest was only furthered during my doctorate studies when I began to learn how much I didn’t know, and how valuable it could be to share what I eventually did learn with students coming in behind me. That was when I decided I wanted to work in a university setting in some capacity — faculty, staff, administrator, or any other role — where I could work directly with students, and here I am now.

How do you plan on creating a “welcoming and inclusive environment” at Millikin University?

This is a great question, but mostly because it cannot be about what I alone plan to do. The beauty of a college campus like Millikin University is that it’s like its own city within a city in a number of ways. We have people from all sorts of backgrounds living together with people they have never met before, learning topics they might not have ever thought about prior, engaging in conversations with new people and ideas, and learning what it means to be a “professional” in the world. To that end, it really is about many people on campus coming together to work in unison on creating the welcoming and inclusive environment. 

Do you think stressing the importance of inclusion and diversity is important today? Why?

Yes, absolutely. But that’s not simply because of what we have seen happening in the current social climate. Stressing the importance of social justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion is something that, when we really think about it, has been an ongoing conversation for generations. Without understanding the history of this work, we would lose sight of its significance today. If we think about it, we have seen several movements throughout this country’s history that have advocated for various groups of people to be granted rights. At the risk of sounding reductionist, I interpret each of those movements as being about a simple truth: we all want to be seen and recognized as people, viewed for our humanity rather than the things that make us different from one another. And as we continue to work toward this, understanding and advocating for diversity and inclusion is central to helping to make that happen.

How can people work on becoming more inclusive? Why should that be important to them?

I’m not sure I can answer that question for the simple fact that it will likely be different for each person. One thing I practice frequently is engaging in self-reflection. I think about the words I use, the messages I attempt to craft, how I deliver information, and how I have lived my life from a very specific experience that is unlike anyone else. And it’s that last point that fuels my own drive to be more inclusive. 

It takes a lot of determination to pursue a Ph.D. How did you motivate yourself to obtain your extensive amount of education?

I had a lot of people in my corner supporting me the whole way. I don’t think any journey that requires a lot of learning is done alone, especially one like earning a Ph.D. I have always been someone who is interested in the process of learning, so I think that was one of the things that drove me to pursue the degree, but it was really knowing that other people saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself that helped me continue at times. 

A look at previous Herald & Review '5 Questions'

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

