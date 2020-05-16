5 questions with ... Jennifer McMillin, nonprofit and small business consultant

Tell us about the organizations you're involved with.

Currently, I'm the Chief Development Officer for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois and my last day will be on May 21. I will miss working with the GSCI staff and our donors, as well as hearing firsthand all the wonderful ways that our Girl Scouts help their communities, from community gardens to ADA accessible outdoor spaces.

I was recently appointed as the Vice-Chair of the Macon County Democrats, and I also stay busy as a member of Decatur Noon Rotary, an active volunteer at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, and am starting my own nonprofit and small business consulting firm.

What are some of your favorite spots around Decatur?

Macon County is a special place, and I'm so glad to make it my home. Right now, my absolute favorite part of Decatur is the access we have to natural spaces like Fort Daniel and Rock Springs for walks and geocaching. And I cannot wait for everyone to be able to get back to the Devon for some great music!

If you had a full day to binge any TV show or have a movie marathon, what would you be watching?