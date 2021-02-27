 Skip to main content
5 questions with ... Kholbe Leaks, fitness competitor and human resources intern at ADM
editor's pick top story
Kholbe Leaks | ADM human resources intern

5 questions with ... Kholbe Leaks, fitness competitor and human resources intern at ADM

Name: Kholbe Leaks

Age: 21

Occupation: Human resources clerk at Archer Daniels Midland Co.

City of residence: Decatur

What are your responsibilities as human resources intern at ADM?

Right now my responsibilities include managing all hourly requisitions across North America, processing candidates for hiring managers and managing Indeed ad accounts for different positions and locations. When I first started, I was assisting in everything onboarding-related until I was moved to help out with the hourly staffing side of things!

How many awards have you earned during CrossFit competitions?

I’ve gotten second place at the Festivus Games which is a CrossFit comp, but in powerlifting I have eight medals total. Early in 2020, I competed in the Illinois State Championship and ended up being recognized as the state champion in my age and weight class. I also earned the National Champion title this past year for my age and weight class as well. I have all three lifts and total as state records in the state of Illinois.

How did you get into the world of fitness competitions?

I think how I got into competitions was from my coach Jerry Beach. I always thought about doing the competitions, but never really knew if it would be my thing or not until he really pushed me to train for one and compete. So I would say it started with him, but I’ve met a lot of amazing people through the journey as well. People From CrossFit Enhance and Hammer Strength have really helped me in my strength training journey and I couldn’t be more thankful to have those experiences with them.

As someone that grew up in Decatur, what are your favorite parts of the city?

I actually have quite a few places I like about Decatur. Fairview Park is one of my favorite places to walk my dogs, and I let them play at the dog park they have there. I also like going to Spitler Park in Mount Zion and walking the trails there. Whenever the weather is nice enough, I’ll bring my tennis stuff over to Forsyth and see if some friends want to play a few matches.

Are you working towards any new fitness goals and where do you hope to be in the next few years?

Yes, I am for sure. The goal for me will always be to be strong as possible. I really love the sport of powerlifting and all that it has taught me. I am planning on competing in the USPA Drug Tested Nationals again this year in Palm Springs, CA, so it would be awesome if I could come back a National Champion again. Thinking further in the future I can see myself entering in the USPA Drug Tested World Championships and competing in that as well!

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

