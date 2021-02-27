5 questions with ... Kholbe Leaks, fitness competitor and human resources intern at ADM

I think how I got into competitions was from my coach Jerry Beach. I always thought about doing the competitions, but never really knew if it would be my thing or not until he really pushed me to train for one and compete. So I would say it started with him, but I’ve met a lot of amazing people through the journey as well. People From CrossFit Enhance and Hammer Strength have really helped me in my strength training journey and I couldn’t be more thankful to have those experiences with them.

As someone that grew up in Decatur, what are your favorite parts of the city?

I actually have quite a few places I like about Decatur. Fairview Park is one of my favorite places to walk my dogs, and I let them play at the dog park they have there. I also like going to Spitler Park in Mount Zion and walking the trails there. Whenever the weather is nice enough, I’ll bring my tennis stuff over to Forsyth and see if some friends want to play a few matches.

Are you working towards any new fitness goals and where do you hope to be in the next few years?