5 questions with Michael Adkesson, Decatur native and director of Brookfield Zoo

DECATUR – From volunteering with Scovill Zoo’s summer youth program Zoo Crew at the age of 10 to working with Humboldt penguins, Peruvian fur seals and other marine protected animals in Peru, Michael Adkesson has always had a passion for animal conservation and caretaking.

Adkesson completed his doctorate in veterinary medicine, his master’s in business administration and his bachelor’s in biology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign while also completing his residency in zoological medicine at the St. Louis Zoo through the University of Missouri.

In his career, Adkesson worked as an associate veterinarian at Brookfield Zoo in the suburbs of Chicago in 2008 and was promoted to vice president of clinical medicine in 2012, where he oversaw the Chicago Zoological Society’s veterinary programs and hospital operations.

After accepting his new position as director of Brookfield Zoo as well as president and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society, Adkesson spoke with the Herald & Review about his experiences working in veterinary medicine and the importance of wildlife conservation.

1. When did your interest in animal care and conservation first start?

Recommended for you…

It really started at Scovill Zoo in Decatur. I was a part of their Zoo Crew, which was their summer youth program for many years, and then as I got too old for that program, I just continued volunteering. At the age of 15 my first job at Scovill Zoo was a part-time zookeeper working on weekends and during summer breaks and that really was something I fell in love with. At a very early age, I knew that I wanted to continue working with animals and it took me a while to figure out what approach or career path I was going to take.

2. How did your time studying at the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri reinforce your passion for animal care and conservation?

By the time I started, I was pretty confident on the pathway toward veterinarian medicine. My undergraduate degree and veterinary school really led me into a career. I absolutely love what I do in terms of veterinary medicine and from the beginning of vet school, it was figuring out how I was going to continue down a pathway where I could be a veterinarian in a zoo and focusing my studies around not just domestic animals but all animals.

3. As an adjunct clinical professor at the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and an associate professor with Cayetano Heredia University in Peru, where do you find the time to mentor and train other veterinarian students, and do you still plan to teach?

Brookfield Zoo maintains one of the most sought-after veterinary education programs focused on zoo medicine. That’s been a wonderful experience for me and to be able to work with young veterinarians that are early on in their career who are interested in pathways in zoo or wildlife or conservation medicine. It’s been an incredible joy for me to be able to work with people younger in their career and give back what was given to me in terms of training and opportunities for project development. That’s really been a fulfilling part of my career both locally here in Chicago with veterinary students as well as in Peru, where I’m working with young veterinarians and young biologists. It’s a part of my career that I’ve enjoyed. I don’t honestly know yet how the time is going to play out, but I do hope to protect a little bit of time just to be able to do a little bit of teaching, even if it’s just the occasional lecture here and there.

4. Before accepting the position of associate veterinarian at Brookfield Zoo in 2008, were there any other zoos or conservation centers that you considered working for? What led you to choose Brookfield?

A lot of it is that growing up in Decatur, there’s a pretty firm divide between St. Louis and Chicago in terms of baseball, but other than baseball, both Chicago and St. Louis feel like a home area for me. Those are cities that we spent a lot of time in as I was younger and going to fun activities and visiting places. Both places have a very dear place in my heart just from them having big zoos that I grew up near. When I finished up my residency in St. Louis Zoo and was looking for opportunities, there were several out there that I looked at, but I was pretty lucky to have a veterinarian position open at Brookfield Zoo right as I was finishing up.

5. What do you hope to accomplish with this new role, and do you have any plans put in place now?

I’m tremendously excited about this opportunity. This is really a dream job for me. These types of opportunities don’t open up and come along all that often, so I am feeling blessed and excited to be stepping into this position at this time. The zoo is in the middle of a master planning process that will start to shape how the habitats and parts of the zoo will come together over the next decade. We’ve got a lot of great ideas and a pretty bold vision of where we want to see redevelopment of the zoo to add animal habitats, add additional spaces, improve guest amenities and build out a lot of our conservation programs and centers. I’m really excited about the opportunities that I think the zoo has to continue to play a leading role in conservation of wildlife in wild places … I think that zoos today play an incredible role in direct conservation of wildlife in nature. We also provide societal value in helping people make those connections with wildlife and to make connections with nature so that they’re inspired to care and they’re inspired to conserve wildlife and just be good stewards of the planet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.