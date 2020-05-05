You are the owner of this article.
5 questions with ... Noah Upton, lead pastor of Discover Church
5 questions with ... Noah Upton, lead pastor of Discover Church

Noah Upton headshot

Upton

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Name: Noah Upton

Occupation: Lead pastor of Discover Church

Age: 29

City of residence: Oreana

As you’re a big asset to your wife’s photography company, Tricia Upton Photography, what’s it like working alongside your wife? What do you enjoy about the job?

Tricia is an extremely talented photographer who, by no means, needs my help. But when she does, I am ready and willing. When I’m helping, it would be in the capacity of a second shooter on things like weddings and large events. My background in video production gives me an edge on camera knowledge and use, I thoroughly enjoy sharing all that I know with her.

Where are you guys in the process of developing your new church? What else needs to be done?

Church planting is a long and amazing process with months, if not years, of preparation. We are the lead pastors of Discover Church and it will (all viruses allowing) launch September 20 of this year. As of now we are building a large launch team to make it a reality and raising funds to launch big with a fresh take on church for the area. We are creating a family of individuals that will help hundreds, if not thousands of people that will walk through our doors. And at this moment we have some incredibly exciting plans rolling out in light of COVID-19 that will allow us to launch digitally before we launch physically! So stay tuned for that.

Why did you guys want to start Discover Church and what has it taken to get where you are now?

God decided we were starting Discover, we’re simply obeying. We love this city, area and state. Where there is hopelessness we see the opportunity for everyone to Discover Hope, where there is aimlessness we see purpose waiting, and we plan to create a place where everyone, no matter the background or current way of life finds belonging. It’s taken incredible amounts of prayer, faith, dedication and sacrifice to see this through. But as we say quite often, we’re all in. 

As a father of two small children, what’s it like being a parent? What have you learned from it?

Being a parent is one of the best things that will ever happen to anyone, ever. And that includes me. I love my kids like crazy and as they continue to grow and learn it is amazing to know how much I love them and yet, God loves themselves even more. Being a parent is making sure they know more than you, which sounds weird but it’s the truth. I always want them to go further than I did or ever will. We teach our kids according to the Word of God (the Bible) and they know the Truth. I’ve learned that kids are your mirror, they imitate you to a degree and show you your own reflection in trying moments. We do what we can and God will handle the rest.

What are you most proud of regarding your community?

This community is ready. I believe we are ready for the future and that’s what makes me proud. I'm proud to be in and a part of a community ready, hungry, fired up for the new life and future that awaits us to Discover it. The best truly is yet to come and that is no exception to that of Decatur, the 217, and the great state of Illinois.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

