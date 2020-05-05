5 questions with ... Noah Upton, lead pastor of Discover Church

God decided we were starting Discover, we’re simply obeying. We love this city, area and state. Where there is hopelessness we see the opportunity for everyone to Discover Hope, where there is aimlessness we see purpose waiting, and we plan to create a place where everyone, no matter the background or current way of life finds belonging. It’s taken incredible amounts of prayer, faith, dedication and sacrifice to see this through. But as we say quite often, we’re all in.

Being a parent is one of the best things that will ever happen to anyone, ever. And that includes me. I love my kids like crazy and as they continue to grow and learn it is amazing to know how much I love them and yet, God loves themselves even more. Being a parent is making sure they know more than you, which sounds weird but it’s the truth. I always want them to go further than I did or ever will. We teach our kids according to the Word of God (the Bible) and they know the Truth. I’ve learned that kids are your mirror, they imitate you to a degree and show you your own reflection in trying moments. We do what we can and God will handle the rest.