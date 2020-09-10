5 questions with ... Scott Busboom, co-host of Busboom and Wolfe on Talk101 FM

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Name: Scott Busboom

Age: 57

Occupation: Co-host of "Busboom and Wolfe" on Talk101 FM

City of residence: Decatur

Have you noticed any common misconceptions that people have about being a radio host?

People think being on the air is intimidating, but find out it isn’t any more difficult that having a conversation over dinner with friends. People also look for the other show hosts sometimes, and they find that Glen Beck and Dave Ramsey are never in the studio.

What are some consistent topics you've been covering lately in your show, Busboom and Wolfe?

COVID-19. Obviously big story regardless of what side of it you sit on. Also the statewide corruption scandal with House Speaker Mike Madigan at the top. People are wanting to see what may or may not happen to this guy.

Gun violence. A growing story we are going to be tackling harder in the next year. I am not anti-gun by any means, which should make things interesting.