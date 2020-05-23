You are the owner of this article.
5 updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois for Saturday
5 updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois for Saturday

Here's a look at what's happening with coronavirus developments in Illinois for today, Saturday, May 23. 

Here's how COVID-19 will impact Memorial Day travel in Central Illinois

Senate approves expanded voting-by-mail bill for Nov. 3 election, which now heads to the governor

Sheltering-in-place prompts sales growth at garden centers

PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol

