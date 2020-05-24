You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois for Sunday
0 comments
breaking top story
CORONAVIRUS | THE LATEST

5 updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois for Sunday

Here's a look at what's happening with coronavirus developments in Illinois for today, Sunday, May 24.

Have a story idea? Tell us about it here.

Lawmakers OK penalty enhancements for assaults on retail workers

Photos: Amid COVID-19, Illinois lawmakers meet in Springfield

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News