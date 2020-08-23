5-year-old girl who died in Bethany house fire identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BETHANY — The child who died in a Friday afternoon house fire in Bethany has been identified as 5-year-old Alaina Jarnagin.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said preliminary results from an autopsy indicate the likely cause of death as being carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhalation of smoke and soot.

The girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom at 302. N. Elm St. in Bethany. Day said the girl was napping in her bedroom when the fire broke out. Day said the girl was found in the smoke-filled room and pulled outside where CPR was initiated.

Day said she was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance in full arrest and died shortly after her arrival. Day said there was no indication of traumatic injury, foul play or non-fire related injury to the child.

The Bethany Fire Protection District in a statement said 20 firefighters responded to the fire Friday evening and worked there for about two hours.

The Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

