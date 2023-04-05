DECATUR — The historic Cucumber Magnolia tree that stood on the east side of the James Millikin Homestead met its demise after last weekend’s storm.

The 145-year-old tree was planted by James and Anna Millikin during the first couple of years after they moved into their newly built home, according to Jim Wilkerson, a member of the James Millikin Homestead Board of Directors.

“The homestead was completed in 1876, so the tree was planted most likely in 1878,” Wilkerson said. “Luckily the tree blew over, away from the house, so no damage took place to the home itself.”

The homestead board’s plans are to salvage as much of the wood from the tree as possible. Woodturners may make different items from the leftover wood. A few years ago, a limb was salvaged to make bowls and other items.

Historic Millikin Homestead tree photos Residents can send any photos of the tree past and present to jimwilky1974@gmail.com.

“Thousands of families in this city have had family photos done around that tree,” said board member Doug Warren. “I think it’s come to the end of its natural life.”

According to the board members, the Cucumber Magnolia is rare to Central Illinois.

The homestead board has requested the public stay away from the property for their safety. “Also, do not attempt to cut pieces from the tree,” Wilkerson said.

Clay Jackson, Herald & Review Mr. & Mrs. Millikin Days Tuesday at the James Millikin Homestead in Decatur. Third-grader in Macon County schools and their teachers toured through the Millikin's late 19th century home. Mr. and Mrs. Millikin and their staff greeted the children and showed them around home while offering a glimpse into their life and activities while they resided at the homestead. This is the thirty-seventh time this annual event has been held, and the cast of characters are portrayed by Homestead board members and volunteers. PHOTOS: Millikin Days at the James Millikin Homestead 