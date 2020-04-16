6th Fair Havens resident dies from COVID-19 in Macon County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A woman in her 90s is the sixth Macon County resident to die from COVID-19, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Thursday morning.

All six county residents to die from the disease were also residents at Fair Havens Senior Living, where an outbreak of the virus is occurring, officials have said. The first death was April 7.

"The optimist in me keeps thinking, 'OK, we're through the worst of this,' but I don't think we are," she said on WSOY's Byers & Co.

The mayor said a news release would be issued by the Joint Crisis Communication Team this morning.

Of the county’s 43 confirmed cases, 32 are associated with Fair Havens, officials have said. The first cases in the county were confirmed March 27.

Moore Wolfe and Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a news conference Wednesday that they have asked for state resources, including more tests for every resident and employee. The Illinois Department of Public Health is responsible for regulating senior living facilities.