7 Central Illinoisans among COVID deaths reported Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Seven Central Illinoisans were among 30 COVID-19 fatalities reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday.

A Peoria County man in his 90s, a Macon County man in his 70s, a Sangamon County woman in her 70s, a Sangamon County man in his 90s, a Christian County woman in her 90s, a Coles County woman in her 80s and a LaSalle County man in his 70s were among 30 COVID deaths statewide reported by IDPH.

But the LaSalle County man was among deaths announced by the LaSalle County Health Department and reported by The Pantagraph on Tuesday, said that health department's public information officer, Jenny Barrie.

The 30 additional deaths mean that 8,214 people in Illinois have died of the virus since March, IDPH said.

The state agency also reported on Wednesday 1,337 new COVID cases statewide, meaning 253,690 Illinoisans have been diagnosed with the virus since March.