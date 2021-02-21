An explosion at 5:07 a.m. July 19 in the westbound yards of the Norfolk & Western Railway Co. caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damaged, injured at least a hundred people and caused the evacuation of most of the East side of Decatur.

11:00 a.m. May 10, 1976 the bodies of June Freeman, 22, and her cousin, Marcella Freeman, 23, were found in a ditch on West Center Street. 17-year-old Michael T. Gibson was charged with the murder of the two women and concealment of homicidal deaths. On August 20, 2016 Gibson was sentenced to 35 to 65 years in prison.

From 1992-1995 Mark Whitacre, then president of the BioProducts Division at Archer Daniels Midland, acted as an FBI informant while ADM was being investigated for price fixing. It later came out that Whitacre had been involved in corporate kickbacks and money launder at ADM and he was later convicted of embezzling $9 million. The story was later made into the movie The Informant!

In April, Decatur residents experienced two of the most harrowing nights in Decatur's history as back-to-back storms ravaged the town. Decatur and Macon County were declared a disaster area.

1999: Expulsion issue broadens - Felony charges filed; release of video dismays prosecutor

Four adults and five juveniles were charged with felony mob action in connection with a September 17, 1996 fight during a football game at Eisenhower High School. A home video of the incident was shown on network and cable news broadcasts. Rev. Jesse Jackson and hundreds of attendees held a rally to support seven high school students initially expelled for two years by the Decatur school board for their part in the fight.

