73-year-old man is first Shelby Co. death linked to coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday announced the county's first death related to complications with coronavirus.
The individual was a 73-year-old male from Shelbyville and was hospitalized at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, a news release stated.
He tested positive on April 24 and passed away at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 28. Officials said he didn’t have any underlying health conditions.
“We offer our condolences to the friends and family affected by this loss,” the release state. “We urge our entire community to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of this virus.”
