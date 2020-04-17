7th resident of Fair Havens Senior Living dies of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A woman in her 80s is the seventh person in Macon County to die from COVID-19, officials said Friday morning.

All seven people have been residents of Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Of the 46 confirmed cases of the virus in Macon County, 33 have been associated with the facility, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team.

The first cases of COVID-19 in the county were confirmed March 27. The first death was April 7.

"We would like to express our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of this resident," the team said in a statement. "We ask that you please give privacy and respect to the family and friends of this person as they grieve this tremendous loss."

Updated totals for confirmed cases are expected Friday afternoon.

The team also provided a list of mental health resources for people who are feeling anxiety, stress and grief. They are: