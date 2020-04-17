7th resident of Fair Havens Senior Living dies of COVID-19

DECATUR — A woman in her 80s is the seventh person in Macon County to die from COVID-19, officials said Friday morning.
All seven people have been residents of Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Of the 46 confirmed cases of the virus in Macon County, 33 have been associated with the facility, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team.
The first cases of COVID-19 in the county were confirmed March 27. The first death was April 7.
"We would like to express our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of this resident," the team said in a statement. "We ask that you please give privacy and respect to the family and friends of this person as they grieve this tremendous loss."
Updated totals for confirmed cases are expected Friday afternoon.
The team also provided a list of mental health resources for people who are feeling anxiety, stress and grief. They are:
- Heritage Behavioral Health is providing crisis support to anyone experiencing increased anxiety and/or depression and anyone needing any additional support. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days per week by calling (217) 362-6262.
- Central Illinois residents experiencing stress and anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic or other issues in their lives can call a free, emotional-support hotline operated by Memorial Behavioral Health. The hotline, (217) 588-5509, operated by trained mental-health professionals, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, for the foreseeable future.
- Veterans experiencing mental stress/anxiety can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-2738255; have confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net; or text to 838255.
"It is imperative that we all consider ourselves at risk for exposure to and contraction of COVID-19," the Crisis Communication Team said. "We all have the power to turn our everyday actions into a first line of defense against the contraction and further spread of this virus.
"We must make sacrifices, however difficult they may be, in the short-term for the benefit of the long-term. Everyone has a role to play."
