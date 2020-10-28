 Skip to main content
8 more Central Illinois COVID deaths reported Wednesday
Ava Roper, a case investigator with the McLean County Health Department, takes a nasal swab from a person on Oct. 15 at a rural, mobile COVID-19 testing site outside Colfax City Hall.

SPRINGFIELD — Eight Central Illinois residents were among 51 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday.

They included:

  • Two McLean County women, one in her 50s and one in her 90s.
  • A Piatt County man in his 80s.
  • A Macon County man in his 70s.
  • Two Peoria County women in their 80s and two Peoria County women in their 90s.

Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department, said Wednesday that she didn't have any additional information on the two new deaths in McLean County but would share the information when it became available.

The two new deaths mean that 38 McLean County residents have died of the virus since March.

The Piatt County death is that county's first COVID-related fatality.

The Macon County death means that county has had 54 COVID fatalities.

Peoria County's COVID death total increased to 69, according to that county's health department.

IDPH also reported 6,110 new COVID cases statewide on Wednesday.

Since March, 389,095 Illinoisans have been diagnosed with COVID and 9,619 have died, IDPH reported.

The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests rose from 6.4% to 6.7%.

As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois had been hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 600 were in intensive care and 243 were on ventilators, IDPH said.

Pritzker’s administration has reimposed tougher restrictions in regions from suburban Cook County to southern Illinois when they’ve reached state-set thresholds indicating a resurgence of the coronavirus.

In the face of growing criticism, he defended those measures on Wednesday as being “effective," citing two regions where the state tightened rules and the COVID-19 test positivity rate then dropped to a level where indoor dining and bar service could resume.

Pritzker announced tighter restrictions for Chicago, which in addition to ending indoor dining and bar service starting Friday would cap crowds at 25, on Tuesday.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report. 

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

