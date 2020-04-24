8 more positive COVID-19 cases in Macon County; residents urged to use caution as stay-at-home modification take effect

DECATUR — Macon County’s confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by eight on Friday, the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a release.
Of those, three new cases are associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, bringing the total number of infected residents and staff at the facility to 74.
In addition to Fair Havens, one other case had previously been linked to a long-term care facility -- Villa Clara Post Acute, a Decatur rehabilitative facility formerly known as Generations at McKinley Court.
“The bulk of positive cases in our community have been related to a congregate living facility. However, the public should not have a false sense of security that only congregate living facilities are at risk,” the news release stated. “Any contact with others is an increased risk of exposure and should be limited whenever possible.”
To date, Macon County has 104 confirmed cases, the release stated, and there have been 630 total test performed. The Joint Crisis Communication Team said 74 of the confirmed cases are isolating at home, five are hospitalized and 14 have been released from isolation.
Of the 11 Macon County residents with a confirmed case who have died, 10 were residents of Fair Haven, located at 1790 S. Fairview Ave.
In the city of Decatur’s daily video release on COVID-19 issues, residents were urged to continue to use caution as some aspects of the state’s stay-at-home order are modified next week.
Modifications announced Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker extend the order through May 30, while adding to the list of “essential” businesses that are allowed to operate with restrictions, opening parks and recreation areas and requiring masks be worn in public places.
“As we begin the process of slowly reopening our local economy, it is important as ever that we maintain the CDC guidelines for social distancing, for covering so that we don’t lose ground slowing the spread of COVID-19 … and risk another economic pause,” said Jon Kindseth, deputy city manager.
Kindseth also encouraged all Decatur businesses which need financial assistance to get their applications in for the next round of a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses set to kick off next week with an additional $320 billion.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will resume accepting applications for its Paycheck Protection Program at 9:30 a.m. (CST) Monday, the agency and U.S. Treasury Department said in a joint release.
Congress passed a relief bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday with more funding for the program and a separate disaster loan and grant initiative whose funding also expired last week.
The city video also included a presentation by Dr. Mark Scott, medical director of SIU Center for Family Medicine in Decatur.
Like Kindseth, Scott encourage resident to remain diligent in their efforts to social distance, wash their hands and wear masks.
“We are by no means over with this pandemic,” Scott said, who also took some time to address some myths related to medications as they relate to coronavirus.
“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” he said, adding, there is “no proven, effective treatment” of COVID-19.
He ended his presentation urging people to use hand sanitizers and disinfecting products that include chemicals mentioned as possible coronavirus remedies, as they are intended and not to ingest them.
Doing so, he said, "could cause great harm or death.”
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Alex Juarez
Allie Adair
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Pamela Martin
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Jim Walters
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.