8 more positive COVID-19 cases in Macon County; residents urged to use caution as stay-at-home modification take effect

Modifications announced Thursday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker extend the order through May 30, while adding to the list of “essential” businesses that are allowed to operate with restrictions, opening parks and recreation areas and requiring masks be worn in public places.

“As we begin the process of slowly reopening our local economy, it is important as ever that we maintain the CDC guidelines for social distancing, for covering so that we don’t lose ground slowing the spread of COVID-19 … and risk another economic pause,” said Jon Kindseth, deputy city manager.

Kindseth also encouraged all Decatur businesses which need financial assistance to get their applications in for the next round of a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses set to kick off next week with an additional $320 billion.

The U.S. Small Business Administration will resume accepting applications for its Paycheck Protection Program at 9:30 a.m. (CST) Monday, the agency and U.S. Treasury Department said in a joint release.