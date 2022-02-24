 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8 puppies die in a Decatur house fire

DECATUR — Eight puppies died in a house fire late Wednesday in Decatur.

Decatur firefighters were dispatched to 2533 E. Geddes Ave. at 10:55 p.m. They arrived to find “heavy fire conditions throughout the entire structure.”

Fire officials said the fire, which they determined to be accidental, was quickly brought under control. The fire caused $7,000 damage to the structure and $1,000 to its contents, officials said.

The occupants of the home and two adult dogs and four puppies were able to get out of the home unharmed before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:48 a.m.

