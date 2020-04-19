8th Fair Havens resident with COVID-19 has died

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — A woman in her 90s who had lived at Fair Havens Senior Living is the eighth Macon County resident with COVID-19 to die, officials said Sunday.

"We provide you this update with great sadness and send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this resident," the county's Joint Crisis Communications Team said in a statement. "Out of respect for the family and friends of this person, please give them privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one."

Fair Havens has been associated with 36 of the 54 confirmed cases in Macon County, officials said Saturday afternoon. All eight of the county residents who have died were also residents of the facility.

Fair Havens has not responded to multiple calls seeking comment over the past week.

The Crisis Communication Team will provide more information about the status of Macon County cases later in the afternoon.

