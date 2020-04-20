9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Macon County, officials say

DECATUR — Officials announced the deaths of two Decatur women with COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county's death total associated with the disease to nine.
The first death of the first woman, who was in her 90s, was reported early Sunday afternoon, and the death of a woman in her 70s was confirmed a few hours later. All nine of those who have died in Macon County were residents of Fair Havens Senior Living Facility.
No new cases were reported in Macon County on Sunday. There have been 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, of which 36 have been at Fair Havens. Management has not responded to messages seeking comment in recent days.
Statewide, there were 31 additional deaths reported Sunday — a major decrease from the record 125 reported Thursday and Saturday. There are now 30,357 cases and 1,290 COVID-19-related deaths in Illinois. The virus has been confirmed in 93 of 102 counties.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration on Sunday also released details of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths tied to long-term care facilities in Illinois. The data shows at least 186 long-term care facilities in 22 counties reporting at least one case.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike during a press conference was asked about the number of cases at nursing homes and said state officials knew before the pandemic that such facilities "would be one of our hardest areas."
She said the state has restrictions on visitors at such homes as well as increased cleaning, PPE requirements and increased monitoring of patients.
“But even with those practices. We've obviously seen cases,” she said, adding that the state is beginning the process of sending testing supplies to neighborhoods or areas with high COVID-19 activity.
“And so, if it's a hot zone, if you will, we're worried about the facility in the midst of that and so we're sending materials for testing to those locations so that we can do aggressive testing of the staff and people who would be in that facility,” she said.
She said they contacted officials in Washington, which had a spike in cases, and stopped visitations and put additional measures. Ezike said health officials are now focused on identifying areas that have had an increase in cases and are monitoring data.
Macon County
Nine Macon County residents have been released from isolation, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team. That is one more person than had been reported the day before.
Three people are hospitalized, and 33 are in home isolation.
At the start of the pandemic, the county's information had included the number of tests completed and pending, but has not done so in recent days. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley explained, in response to a question from the Herald & Review, this is because the circumstances around testing have changed.
Tests are now being processed by commercial labs, rather than going through the Illinois Department of Public Health and requiring pre-authorization. Because of this, the county health department does not constantly have an accurate count of pending tests, she said.
On Friday, a report the health department requested from the state showed that 274 tests have been completed, Binkley said. The health department is working to provide the information from the state at least once a week going forward, she said.
The Herald & Review has received several questions about whether the residents died at Fair Havens or in hospitals. Responding to this, Binkley said Sunday that the health department is not reporting the location of every person who dies for privacy reasons.
She did clarify, however, that some of the nine residents have died at home, and some have died at hospitals.
"For the privacy and safety of all involved, we will not disclose the location of every person whose life is lost to COVID-19 throughout the duration of this pandemic," she said.
Equipment update
Pritzker praised the state’s National Guard as he welcomed one of its units home and gave an update on personal protective equipment Sunday at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
Pritzker welcomed home the 1st battalion of the 178th Infantry Regiment of the Illinois National Guard, which had been serving in Afghanistan. He also credited the Guard for setting up drive-thru testing sites, building an alternate care facility at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago and providing surge support at various facilities.
He also said the Guard will handle transportation logistics for another airlift of personal protective equipment, or PPE, to the state Monday.
“These millions of masks and gloves and other PPE will be taken to our state warehouse where inventory and performance quality checks are done,” Pritzker said.
He also criticized the process which has required states to procure their own PPE, and once again said President Donald Trump should have used the Defense Production Act to take the lead in the process.
“If it strikes you as atypical that in the midst of a national emergency, a state is directly airlifting emergency response materials from another country, well, you'd be right,” Pritzker said. “But that's the landscape that we're operating in, competing with other states, other countries and even our own federal government for supplies.”
Ezike said the state’s stay-at-home order has helped slow the rate of growth “tremendously,” but “of course it's not enough to have completely made sure that it died out.”
Testing capacity
Pritzker also said just because a state has machines with certain “testing capacity” does not mean they can conduct that amount of tests, because often they are without swabs and other equipment needed to complete tests. He said when the federal government reports on testing capacity it does not accurately represent the number of tests a state can conduct.
There were 5,914 more test results reported Sunday, a step back from the more than 7,000 tests that had been reported each of the last two days. A total of 143,318 have been tested in Illinois, and Pritzker has said the state needs to test at least 10,000 a day to adequately track and collect data on the virus.
Pritzker said the number of tests is “fluctuating” each day, because it includes state labs, hospitals that are conducting testing and private labs, each which report on different timelines.
Pritzker was also asked about the safety of those still going to work and whether wellness checks each day were adequate safety protocols.
“The answer is no, it’s not enough, and what we really need is rapid testing in all of those settings ... congregate settings, but also everywhere else,” he said, noting that the scientific understanding of the virus only recently evolved regarding asymptomatic transmission.
“We need more than just a temperature check at the door,” Pritzker said. “Right now that's the only thing that we really have, doing a wellness check for workers that walk in and doing a temperature check which takes a moment to do.”
The Herald & Review contributed.
