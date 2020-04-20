9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Macon County, officials say

“And so, if it's a hot zone, if you will, we're worried about the facility in the midst of that and so we're sending materials for testing to those locations so that we can do aggressive testing of the staff and people who would be in that facility,” she said.

She said they contacted officials in Washington, which had a spike in cases, and stopped visitations and put additional measures. Ezike said health officials are now focused on identifying areas that have had an increase in cases and are monitoring data.

Macon County

Nine Macon County residents have been released from isolation, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team. That is one more person than had been reported the day before.

Three people are hospitalized, and 33 are in home isolation.

At the start of the pandemic, the county's information had included the number of tests completed and pending, but has not done so in recent days. Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley explained, in response to a question from the Herald & Review, this is because the circumstances around testing have changed.