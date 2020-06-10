A 2nd Justice Walk is planned in Decatur. Here's when.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — A second Justice Walk is scheduled for Thursday evening in downtown Decatur.

Organizer Jacob Jenkins said participants will honor black women who are victims of police brutality.

An estimated 500 people attended the first Justice Walk last week to honor George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Jenkins said the series of marches are meant to send the message that Decatur residents want to be treated equally.

"National outcry for police accountability and the city of Decatur is no different," Jenkins said. "We want, expect and stand and demand in standing for equitable treatment."

Jenkins said all our welcome to attend, including elected officials.

The march will start at 5:15 p.m. outside the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, and the route will go through downtown Decatur. Jenkins said they are not disclosing what streets will make up the route for safety reasons.

Questions? Those with questions about the Justice Walk can contact Jacob Jenkins at 217-791-4387.