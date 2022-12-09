 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IN SEARCH OF SANTA

A ‘bright spot’: Retired Ramsey teacher pays kindness forward

RAMSEY — Jim Brewer knows what it’s like to need a helping hand.  

Brewer had rheumatic fever twice as a child. During those times, he was out of school and spending much time alone. What cheered him up were the cards his grandmother sent him in the mail. 

“It made a real bright spot in the day for me, her doing that,” he said. 

Now, Brewer, a retired sixth grade teacher, hopes to be a similar bright spot for others. 

Brewer’s cousin, Shirley Lohmar of Mount Zion, nominated him for the Herald & Review’s “In Search of Santa Series.” Lohmar called Brewer “the most giving person” she knows and said he represents the spirit of Christmas. 

Jim Brewer mug

Brewer

“It's just his thoughtfulness towards everyone else,” Lohmar said. “(He’s) always looking to lend a helping hand and caring for others, especially those in need.”

According to Lohmar, Brewer’s generosity takes many forms. 

Brewer makes goody bags filled with treats, hand creams and other items to hand out to acquaintances “just to make them smile,” Lohmar said. Just as his grandmother once wrote cards for him, he now writes cards to elderly parishioners at his church for their birthdays and other special occasions. 

But one of Brewer’s biggest endeavors, Lohmar said, is volunteering to transport other Ramsey residents to medical appointments all over Central Illinois — and even out of state.  

“He takes one friend to see his wife in the nursing home because that friend can't drive and has his own medical problems,” Lohmar said. “He takes people to St. Louis to doctor's appointments. He's always giving small gifts to people. He's just the person that to me personifies a very giving, caring person.” 

While it can take up significant portions of his time, Brewer views transporting his neighbors to access healthcare as a necessity. 

“You know, you live in a rural area. Sometimes people need help, and they just don't have any public transportation,” he said. “The people that I volunteer to help with, it's sometimes hard to do it, but they don't have anybody else to take them.”

Driving people to appointments also gives Brewer the chance to provide a listening ear for anyone who may need it. 

“It's very healing for them to have someone to talk to,” he said. 

Brewer is busy with many other activities. He volunteers as an aqua fit class instructor at Pana Community Hospital and also is a member of the hospital’s board of directors. When he’s not volunteering with other people, he also tries to spend as much time as possible with his mother.  

Lohmar said she hopes the holiday season inspires people to live more like Brewer every day.

“Instead of just yourself, try to put others first,” she said. “Ask yourself what you can do to help someone today. I think that he just kind of lives by that motto.”

Volunteering is rewarding, Brewer said, because just one small action can spark kindness that spreads far beyond just one person. 

“I can pass that onto someone else that’s passed it to me before. You know, they sent me a note, they've done an act of kindness,” Brewer said. “And I think it's my responsibility to pass that on, to do that for someone else. That's as simple as it gets.” 

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

