A new Starbucks location is planned in Decatur. Here's where.

DECATUR — Starbucks is coming to Decatur’s southeast side.

A building permit has been issued by the city of Decatur that will add a storefront Starbucks kiosk within the Airport Plaza Kroger.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building permit for the $138,810 project also includes construction of a small storage area for Starbucks.

Attempts to contact Kroger officials for more details Friday were unsuccessful.

Decatur has two Starbucks locations, one at 255 W. Mound Road and another in the nearby Target store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0