A Woodford County man is among new Illinois patients with coronavirus. Here's what we know.

Throughout the region, churches canceled services and shoppers scrambled to buy necessities — or anything left on some store shelves — as concern rose and families prepared to have kids at home. All K-12 schools are closed for two weeks on Pritzker's order; many universities, colleges and community colleges also are closed. Most secondary schools and colleges are making plans for e-learning in the interim.

In Peoria, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center discouraged all visitors and said those who appeared sick may be asked to leave.

State and county health offices from Woodford, Peoria and Tazewell counties are notifying people who may have been exposed to the Woodford patient.