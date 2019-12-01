TAYLORVILLE — Randy Crowder's property still shows the raw power of the terrifying storm. His shelter has marks of damage, but it's nothing compared to his house, which still requires repairs.

"It was torn apart,” he said. “It was blown off of the foundation, the roof caved in, the windows were all blown out. And I was the lucky one, really.”

Sunday marks a year since a violent EF-3 tornado carved an 11-mile gash through this Christian County community. Left in its wake was a trail of damage and the start of recovery. Twelve months later, residents are still coming to terms with what happened that night — and working through restoring life to normal, one day at a time.

“Building a home is a four-month process,” said Andy Goodall, Taylorville Fire Department assistant chief. “Then when you have a hundred homes that were destroyed, it’s not going to be done in one year.”

The properties surrounding the Crowder house in the neighborhood of Huston and Oller streets all had major damage because of the tornado. A year later, his home still needs drywall repair and the floors were only recently laid. Crowder, his daughter and wife lived in one room of the house during the repairs. “No one else lived out here,” he said.

When the storm hit, he and his family hid in the one-room storm cellar with 8-inch thick walls he made eight years ago. “It took a direct hit from a cabin and huge camper,” Crowder said. “But you couldn’t feel nothing inside there.”

Although the destruction to the city was massive, incredibly there were no fatalities during the tornado. They were ready.

Former fire chief Mike Crews said a severe weather threat was indicated nearly 12 hours before the storm hit. Organizers and city officials decided about an hour before the start of the annual Christmas parade that there was a risk.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency, one step higher than a Tornado Warning. The storm began moving through Taylorville’s south side by 5:20 p.m., with estimated winds speeds of 155 mph and a half-mile width. Throughout the ordeal, the twister damaged homes and property in Taylorville, Stonington and rural areas of Blue Mound. A twister also was spotted in the Maroa area. More than 20 tornadoes were sighted that night throughout the state.

Fifteen area fire departments provided assistance that evening. “We had an immense amount of help, from EMS, fire, police, public works,” Crews remembered.

More than $700,000 has been donated to assist families in repairing and returning to their homes, according to city officials. Missions for Taylorville has been the primary source for receiving and disbursing funds and supplies, as well as volunteer labor. “There are still people in need that insurance didn’t quite meet,” Mayor Bruce Barry said. “And there are some people that have fallen through the cracks.”

One of the needs continues to be roof repairs.

Bill Kerns, Missions for Taylorville director, said he is grateful for the assistance the organization has received from local residents and others from outside of the community. Because their work isn’t done, they have incorporated the help of fundraising professionals. “We do not have the time or expertise to deal with people who have more in-depth issues,” Kerns said.

Finances, governmental issues, insurance and other concerns are also addressed through Missions for Taylorville. “We want to be able to feel like we’ve reached everybody,” he said.

'Big limbs that could come down'

One of the positive outcomes since the tornado destroyed so much of Taylorville is the home revitalization. Some areas of Taylorville appear to be brand new. “You’re seeing a lot of construction,” Crews said. “They were older neighborhoods that are new.”

The workers have to eat, use gas and buy supplies. The financial boost to the economy has helped, according to Crews. Repairs also have boosted the property value of the homes and neighborhoods.

The city did receive additional sales tax during the immediate recovery period. “But we don’t count on that next year,” said Jacque Nation, Taylorville city treasurer.

Nation said the city was promised money from the government. “But we haven't seen that yet,” she said.

Kerns has met homeowners who originally wanted to do the repairs themselves, but later found the task was more difficult than they thought it would be. Several months later, Missions for Taylorville still offers volunteers or financial assistance.

Most neighborhoods are cleaned up with families returning home. According to Kerns, this in an optical illusion.

“In some peoples’ minds, we’re almost done,” he said. “But there is still plenty of work to be completed. Contractors are totally slammed.”

Volunteers are still appreciated. In the past year, nearly 20 groups from outside of the community have visited the area to help build, clean and repair homes and neighborhoods. Some have traveled as far away as Michigan, according to Kerns.

Vickie Barker, 67, chose to build on the same Coal Street lot where her last house stood. When the Herald & Review visited Barker in April, she had recently received her modular home, but was still waiting for building, plumbing and electrical setup. However, just the idea of some stability in her life made her happy. “We surely could have got another house, but this is my home,” Barker said five months after the tornado. “We are starting all over again.”

Her husband suffered a heart attack during the storm and his health remains an issue. While the couple is happy to be in a permanent house, they miss the old home. “There was a lot of memories. We lost a lot,” Barker said. “But this is a new beginning.”

Michael E. Neece, 69, is still waiting to return to his home on West Cole Street. Neece said he gave $14,000 to a contractor in January to begin the repairs. Today, the work had not begun. Neece was told his insurance company will hold the remaining funds until the work is completed. “It’s leaking and I have props holding the house up,” he said.

As the colder weather approaches, Neece is worried the home will fall down around him. “But these guys are trying to help me out,” he said about Missions for Taylorville.

Barry said brush removal and other odd jobs continue. Volunteers from surrounding areas have visited the city of about 10,000. A group from Missouri recently traveled to Taylorville to help repair damaged homes. The retired craftsmen and construction workers repaired roofs, siding and windows. “The things the normal person couldn’t really help us with,” Barry said.

One of the hardest hit businesses was Amity Food Mart at 630 W. Spresser St. The business closed for three days after the tornado, but opened again after making temporary repairs. The business suffered external damage as well as broken coolers, a destroyed roof, and damaged floors. The convenience store was closed for three months for repairs and opened to the public in November.

Work was accomplished during the warmer weather, but is not finished.

Barry said homes were a priority. The focus only recently turned to trees and roads. “The roads and different alleyways have gotten torn up,” Barry said. “All the truck traffic and construction traffic has torn them up worse than normal.”

Barry expects the city should be back to some type of normalcy by summer 2020. “Probably, a lot of the areas will be improved with new construction or remodeled with siding, roofs and things like that,” he said.

The mayor said the city lost approximately 1,000 trees. The community for 30 years was designed a "Tree City USA," a program that recognizes urban forestry management efforts.

Nearly 200 trees were recently planted to replace the lost ones. Still, there are plenty of hanging branches from the storm, too, and those can pose a major danger.

Crews called them "widow makers," because "they are big limbs that could come down at any time."

Heroes emerge

On the day the tornado hit, Crews was the fire chief as well as the Christian County emergency management director. He communicated with his staff and many fire chiefs from area villages throughout the tornado’s approach and aftermath. His work made such an impression that he was invited as a guest of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis to travel to Washington, D.C., for the State of the Union address in January.

Recognition of his work during and after the storm did not remain in Taylorville. Crews recently accepted a job as the Emergency Services Director for Hanover Township in Cook County and has moved to Schaumburg.

But Crews and his home did not receive any special treatment during the recovery. As the anniversary was approaching, the roof of Crews' home was still in need of repair.

Up until his last days in Taylorville, Crews was doing whatever was possible to facilitate the city’s recovery.

“He was a great chief,” Barry said. “He will be hard to replace.”

On Oct. 24, Taylorville Fire Department Captain Matthew Adermann was named acting fire chief, replacing Crews.

Crews had been part of the Taylorville Fire Department since 1993. Because of his connection among other state agencies and fire departments, many were willing to help after tornado.

“He was a rock star,” Barry said about Crews. “He did everything right and we were prepared.”

The mayor said Adermann was hired within the local fire union and has been an asset to the department. “He is working out great,” Barry said.

The Taylorville community will be able to celebrate the holidays when they could not last year. Keeping with traditions, the Christmas parade will be on the first Saturday of the month. This year it will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.

A free Commemoration Ceremony is being held on the anniversary of the tornado from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Taylorville VFW Hall, 515 West Ave.

“It is to thank everyone that stepped forward and continue to help the community,” Barry said.

