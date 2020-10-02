About that Sullivan sandwich on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

There must be something about that sandwich.
Last week, reporter Rob Stroud chronicled the somewhat stomach-churning story of a Sullivan, Illinois, native who had stashed away a remnant from then-Vice President Richard Nixon's lunch — for 60 years.
The backstory: Steve Jenne was a 14-year-old Boy Scout helping with crowd control during Nixon's visit to Sullivan in September 1960. After being driven from the Decatur Airport, Nixon ate a buffalo sandwich in Wyman Park, which the Herald & Review chronicled in a story headlined "Dick, Pat Nixon taste 1st buffalo."
After the big event, Jenne naturally wanted a souvenir and, seeing an opportunity, kept the partially consumed sandwich.
And kept it.
And kept it.
The story about the frozen relic stored in a jar was written about by the Herald & Review decades later.
"The Tonight Show" heard about it, too.
The clip from the Dec. 14, 1988, episode survives on YouTube. There's Jenne on set with the jar.
"Well this is a first for us," Johnny Carson says to Jenne, before examining the sandwich, which was then a mere 28 years old.
Fast-forward to this month — and our article about the anniversary of the sandwich-swiping and Jenne's new book, appropriately titled "The Sandwich That Changed My Life!"
Within a day of publishing, our story got picked up.
The New York Post.
Fox News.
Then came requests for the photo and video shot by our talented photojournalist, Clay Jackson.
Jenne was mentioned on NPR's "Morning Edition" and was interviewed by the CBC Radio.
But the biggest thrill for us came when someone with "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" emailed Jackson asking for permission to use our images and footage.
We didn't hesitate.
And so there the sandwich was on CBS during a segment last week, its second foray onto national television six decades after Nixon's visit to Central Illinois.
It even got a mention by Colbert on Twitter.
Not so bad for a sandwich from Sullivan.
***
I'm really looking forward to Monday's debate between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R- Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. I'll be asking questions.
It's being presented by our media partner, WCIA-TV, in partnership with Illinois Public Media and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County.
There's lot of interest in this race, which is getting plenty of attention nationally.
It starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live at herald-review.com.
Have a question? Email me at ccoates@herald-review.com.
***
I also want to update readers on our new calendar system. It’s through the company Evvnt, which offers a platform for listings.
It works like this: You set up a free account, which allows you to submit event details to us. It processes the information and the calendar listing appears online. We can then output for our printed newspaper.
The advantage is that you can update the information and the calendar feature is much easier to navigate than our previous site. A basic listing is free.
We'll eventually transition all of our calendar submissions to this. Good news is, this will all be ready when events re-start post-COVID. I hope that's soon.
***
Finally, we're excited about a new approach to one of my favorite Decatur events, the Community Leaders Breakfast. The Herald & Review for years has been bringing in changemakers in the spring and fall. COVID, of course, sidelined plans for in-person events, so we're making the one this month virtual.
Our speaker will be Josh Whitman, who became the University of Illinois' 14th director of athletics in 2016.
I'll be serving as virtual emcee. You can sign up for free at herald-review.com and watch on Oct. 22.
I hope you join us.
Thanks for reading.
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor.
