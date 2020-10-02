About that Sullivan sandwich on 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

"Well this is a first for us," Johnny Carson says to Jenne, before examining the sandwich, which was then a mere 28 years old.

Fast-forward to this month — and our article about the anniversary of the sandwich-swiping and Jenne's new book, appropriately titled "The Sandwich That Changed My Life!"

Within a day of publishing, our story got picked up.

The New York Post.

Fox News.

Then came requests for the photo and video shot by our talented photojournalist, Clay Jackson.

Jenne was mentioned on NPR's "Morning Edition" and was interviewed by the CBC Radio.

But the biggest thrill for us came when someone with "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" emailed Jackson asking for permission to use our images and footage.

We didn't hesitate.