DECATUR — Police are investigating after a shooting left a 28-year-old man dead and a woman injured Thursday night in Decatur.

Decatur Police officers responded to a shooting at approximately 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South 16th Street, according to a statement from Lt. Scott Rosenbery of the Decatur Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man and woman, 26, both with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where the man died from his injuries. The woman has been listed in stable condition.

Multiple people have been interviewed by detectives, and the crime scene has been processed, Rosenbery said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police department's Criminal Investigation Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

