DECATUR — Two families have been displaced due to an apartment fire at 570 S. Church St.
The Decatur Fire Department received a call at 3:19 a.m. Thursday for a cooking fire in the six-unit apartment building, according to a news release from DFD.
The battalion chief was first to arrive and observed smoke on the second and third floors. The fire marshal determined that the fire had actually started in a first-floor utility room and spread to the upper stories, the news release said.
Two adults and five children have been displaced as a result of the damage. The fire's cause is under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time, according to DFD.
Three engines, two ladder trucks and 15 personnel responded to the call, and the fire was out by 4:30 a.m.
PHOTOS: Decatur firefighters perform training exercises at future site of fire station No. 5
Sprague_Kerrick 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur firefighter Kerrick Sprague takes part in fire hose advancement training at 330 West Mound Road. The fire department was given the opportunity to perform training at the residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Weber_Cody 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Cody Weber, Nate Shelsta, Nick Haake and Lieutenant John Baer break down hoses during a training drill at 330 West Mound Road.
Smith_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, Decatur firefighters Christopher Scott, Mike Smith and captain Mike Emmerd work on ventilation techniques during a training session on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road.
Emmerd_Mike 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Decatur fire captain Mike Emmerd sets down a saw after completing a ventilation training session that included firefighters Mike Smith, middle, and Christopher Scott on the roof of the house at 330 West Mound Road.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 1 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 2 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 3 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 4 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 5 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 6 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 7 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 8 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 9 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 10 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 12 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 13 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
Decatur Fire Dept training drills 14 10.4.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Decatur Fire Department performs training drills at the 330 West Mound residence before it is removed to make way for the construction of the new fire station #5.
