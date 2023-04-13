DECATUR — Two families have been displaced due to an apartment fire at 570 S. Church St.

The Decatur Fire Department received a call at 3:19 a.m. Thursday for a cooking fire in the six-unit apartment building, according to a news release from DFD.

The battalion chief was first to arrive and observed smoke on the second and third floors. The fire marshal determined that the fire had actually started in a first-floor utility room and spread to the upper stories, the news release said.

Two adults and five children have been displaced as a result of the damage. The fire's cause is under investigation but is not considered suspicious at this time, according to DFD.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and 15 personnel responded to the call, and the fire was out by 4:30 a.m.

