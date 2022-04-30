 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 injured in Friday crash in front of St. Teresa High School

DECATUR — A collision between two vehicles on North Water Street late Friday sent a 24-year-old Decatur resident to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Decatur police said a 2020 Ford Escape turned onto North Water Street from a driveway to St. Teresa High School and collided with a 2006 Chrysler 300 just after 10 p.m. on Friday. The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old female, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old male and Decatur resident, was uninjured. A 40-year-old passenger in the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

