2 injured in Friday crash in front of St. Teresa High School

DECATUR — A collision between two vehicles on North Water Street late Friday sent a 24-year-old Decatur resident to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Decatur police said a 2020 Ford Escape turned onto North Water Street from a driveway to St. Teresa High School and collided with a 2006 Chrysler 300 just after 10 p.m. on Friday. The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old female, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old male and Decatur resident, was uninjured. A 40-year-old passenger in the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there was no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors in the accident.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
Worker Memorial Chair Lloyd Holman reads the names of all Macon County workers who have died on the job on Thursday during a ceremony at the Workers Memorial monument to honor workers who have died or suffered illness or injuries while on the job.
Keynote speaker Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, speaks on Thursday during the AFL-CIO Workers Memorial Day ceremony at the Worker Memorial monument outside the Macon County Courthouse.
Tina Betzer holds a photo in memory of her father, David "Paul" Betzer, who died in a 1973 chemical tank explosion in Clinton. Betzer and others gathered on Thursday at the Worker Memorial monument in Decatur for the memorial service in observance of Workers Memorial Day to remember and recognize all workers from Macon County who have died while at their workplace.
As bagpiper Griffin Coffman played in the background, Lloyd Holman, co-chairman of the Workers Memorial Day ceremony for Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly, read the names of Macon County workers who have died on the job.
President Lamarcus Williams introduced keynote speaker Nikki Budzinski, candidate for the U. S. House of Representatives in the Illinois 13th District, on Thursday at the Workers Memorial monument for a ceremony to honor workers who have died or suffered illness or injuries while on the job.
