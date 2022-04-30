2 injured in Friday crash in front of St. Teresa High School

Decatur police said a 2020 Ford Escape turned onto North Water Street from a driveway to St. Teresa High School and collided with a 2006 Chrysler 300 just after 10 p.m. on Friday. The driver of the Ford, a 24-year-old female, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler, a 27-year-old male and Decatur resident, was uninjured. A 40-year-old passenger in the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.