2 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash

DECATUR — Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash on Lake Shore Drive, police said.
The crash took place near the intersection with Silas Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Decatur police Lt. Jon D. Quehl.
Quehl said the initial investigation found that the incident unfolded as follows:
A 2010 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching the intersection. An SUV, also facing eastbound, was stopped in the left-hand driving lane, waiting to make a left turn onto Silas Street.
The Hyundai swerved into the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive to avoid colliding with the SUV. A 2019 Ford F250 was traveling westbound on Lake Shore Drive in the right-hand driving lane, also approaching the intersection; the Hyundai struck the Ford head-on.
Quehl said the driver of the Hyundai was a 44-year-old Decatur woman. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.
The driver of the Ford was a 43-year-old Moweaqua man. He was also taken to a local hospital for injuries, the severity of which was not described.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating.
No further information will be released at this time, Quehl said.
