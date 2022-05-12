 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
24-year-old man dies in Jasper County crash Wednesday

Police lights

NEWTON — A single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening claimed the life of 24-year-old Jarrett S. Zumbahlen of Newton.

Decatur police chief lays out challenges, vision for future at annual business expo

Illinois State Police said Zumbahlen was traveling northbound on North 775th Street at County Road 1200 North at approximately 7 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner. The reason his vehicle left the roadway is not known.

The accident is under investigation.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

