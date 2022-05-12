24-year-old man dies in Jasper County crash Wednesday

NEWTON — A single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening claimed the life of 24-year-old Jarrett S. Zumbahlen of Newton.
Illinois State Police said Zumbahlen was traveling northbound on North 775th Street at County Road 1200 North at approximately 7 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County coroner. The reason his vehicle left the roadway is not known.
The accident is under investigation.
