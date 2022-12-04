4 pets dead in Decatur house fire Saturday night

DECATUR — Four pets have died after a house fire Saturday night in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department was alerted at 7:04 p.m. to a structure fire at 24 Wyoming Drive and arrived on the scene at 7:09 p.m., according to a news release.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the open garage door and roof vents. They began attacking the fire from the rear of the garage and then found a fire in the basement, which they extinguished. The fire was under control by 7:20 p.m., the release said.

There were three adults in the house at the time the fire broke out, and no one was injured. However, they told Battalion Chief Wade Watson that two cats and two dogs were still in the home. Firefighters found the pets, but were unable to recusitate them.

Watson investigated the fire and determined the cause was unattended smoking material.

The occupants of the home were displaced, and the Red Cross was contacted to support them.