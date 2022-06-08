5-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run in Decatur

DECATUR — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a 5-year-old girl to a local hospital.
Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to the area around the 1100 block of East Condit Street regarding the incident.
According to Carroll, the child was crossing the street when she was hit by a vehicle. He did not give a description of the car or the name of the driver.
"The car fled the scene but was later found in the 2000 block of North Church Street," he said. "The driver was spoken to and the investigation is ongoing."
The injuries to the child were considered non-life-threatening, according to Carroll.
