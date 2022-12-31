 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 displaced after New Year's Eve apartment fire in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — Seven residents were displaced and two animals died after a New Year's Eve apartment fire in Decatur, according to Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Neil Elder.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building at 839 E. Prairie St. shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday. 

Upon arrival, department officials confirmed all occupants of the unit involved in the fire had safely evacuated and that all other apartment building residents were able to self-evacuate, Elder said. 

The fire was under control within 10 minutes of the department’s arrival, Elder said, though crews were on scene until 10:30 a.m. to conduct salvage operations. 

No civilian injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the seven adults displaced as a result of the fire. 

Dogs rescued from the extreme cold in Decatur recovering

Two cats died in the fire. 

After a short investigation, Elder and Deputy Fire Chief of Fire Prevention and Administration Dan Kline determined the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical circuit in the room of origin.

 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Happy Noon Year' balloon drop at Children's Museum

