7 displaced after New Year's Eve apartment fire in Decatur

DECATUR — Seven residents were displaced and two animals died after a New Year's Eve apartment fire in Decatur, according to Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Neil Elder.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of an apartment building at 839 E. Prairie St. shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, department officials confirmed all occupants of the unit involved in the fire had safely evacuated and that all other apartment building residents were able to self-evacuate, Elder said.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes of the department’s arrival, Elder said, though crews were on scene until 10:30 a.m. to conduct salvage operations.

No civilian injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the seven adults displaced as a result of the fire.

Two cats died in the fire.

After a short investigation, Elder and Deputy Fire Chief of Fire Prevention and Administration Dan Kline determined the cause of the fire was an overloaded electrical circuit in the room of origin.

