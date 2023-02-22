DECATUR — A dog died in a Tuesday afternoon fire, despite attempts by Decatur fire crews to resuscitate it.

According to a press release from Battalion Chief Timothy May, crews responded to a fire at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 337 N. 18th St.

"Fire companies arrived on scene to heavy smoke showing from multiple windows," May stated.

Multiple fire crews attacked the fire. A search of the home confirmed no one was in the residence. May completed an investigation and found a space heater too close to the bed was the cause of ignition.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants on the home.

