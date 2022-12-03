 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Ambulance involved in crash Saturday in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — An Abbott EMS ambulance was one of two vehicles involved in a car crash near downtown Decatur on Saturday night.

Decatur Fire Department 1st Battalion Chief Wade Watson confirmed that no individuals were injured in the incident, which occurred near the intersection of South Church Street and West Wood Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Immediately after the initial crash involving the ambulance and the other vehicle, the ambulance then crashed into the Millikin University Wrestling building at 151 W. Wood St. 

Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Three individuals were in the ambulance and one was in the other vehicle involved, Watson said. All four individuals refused transportation to nearby hospitals. 

"The ambulance was not transporting anyone," Watson told the Herald & Review. "They were heading to a call." 

People are also reading…

The Millikin wrestling facility, as well as roads surrounding the incident's location, were blocked off as of 6:20 p.m. Saturday. 

This story is ongoing and will be updated. 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News