Ambulance involved in crash Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — An Abbott EMS ambulance was one of two vehicles involved in a car crash near downtown Decatur on Saturday night.
Decatur Fire Department 1st Battalion Chief Wade Watson confirmed that no individuals were injured in the incident, which occurred near the intersection of South Church Street and West Wood Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Immediately after the initial crash involving the ambulance and the other vehicle, the ambulance then crashed into the Millikin University Wrestling building at 151 W. Wood St.
Three individuals were in the ambulance and one was in the other vehicle involved, Watson said. All four individuals refused transportation to nearby hospitals.
"The ambulance was not transporting anyone," Watson told the Herald & Review. "They were heading to a call."
People are also reading…
The Millikin wrestling facility, as well as roads surrounding the incident's location, were blocked off as of 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
This story is ongoing and will be updated.
Decatur and Macon County’s most affordable starter homes
3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $84,000
This charm-filled 3 bedroom, 1 bath is ready for you to make your own or add to your investment portfolio! The inviting covered front porch welcomes you home before you head inside to find beautiful low-maintenance flooring and classic arched openings in the living room. The spacious eat-in kitchen offers lots of storage space with solid oak cabinetry as well as good working counter space. You'll find two good-sized bedrooms and the shared full bath with jetted tub off the kitchen. The third bedroom. which could also be used as an office or additional living space, is off the living room. Looking for more? The full unfinished basement is perfect for your storage needs! Outside, the large backyard provides the perfect place to take in all the gorgeous sunshine! Currently rented through January 2023 at $700/mo. Take a look at this one today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Illiopolis - $64,900
Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this small-town living property! This all-brick home is set on a large corner lot. It offers two bedrooms and one bath. The roof was replaced this year and the carpet was replaced last year. All appliances and the shed stay!
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $64,900
Handyman Special for sale at a deep discount. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths in need of some repairs and updates. Has detached 2 car garage turned into Wood working shop which has AC and heat capability. Sold in As Is condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Argenta - $69,900
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for it's next owners! This home offers plenty of space for you & your family! When you walk through the front door, you will step into the cozy living room with beautiful hardwood floors. In the kitchen, there is a ton of counter top space, with natural light coming in. Off of the living room, there is a good sized laundry area! The two bedrooms down the hall offer plenty of space for kids to hang out in! There is another great sized family room before you enter the master ensuite - which is perfect for hosting family over! The master ensuite has a ton of space, a walk in closet & an additional 2 closet spaces! The backyard is fenced in and is perfect for summer fires & hangouts!
3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $59,900
Small town living at its finest! Take a look at this charming 1.5 story home filled with original character starting in the spacious living room featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. You'll appreciate all the cabinetry and great working counter space in the large eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen, you'll find the convenient laundry room. The main level bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor. Head upstairs to find a spacious loft area, currently used as a bedroom, as well as an additional guest bedroom with beautiful low-maintenance flooring. Relax on the front porch while taking in all the crisp air. Check this one out today!
1 Bedroom Home in Bethany - $46,000
1 BR/1BA Home in Bethany. Great opportunity for investment property or starter home. Large side lot. New ceiling and Living Room Floor. Eat in Kitchen, Utility Room. Call today to schedule showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $85,000
Bigger Than It Looks! Check out this recently updated ranch style home that offers a living room, kitchen, 2nd living-dining room combo, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Updates include a new roof, newly rebuilt rear deck, a new picket fenced backyard, all new luxury vinyl floors throughout, new interior doors, new light fixtures/ceiling fans, freshly painted throughout updated kitchen and bathroom plus other nic's and nacs. The garage has newly installed drywall and freshly painted. Subject is situated on a deep lot with a rear 2c attached garage.. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property.
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $85,000
Bigger Than It Looks! Check out this recently updated ranch style home that offers a living room, kitchen, 2nd living-dining room combo, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Updates include a new roof, newly rebuilt rear deck, a new picket fenced backyard, all new luxury vinyl floors throughout, new interior doors, new light fixtures/ceiling fans, freshly painted throughout updated kitchen and bathroom plus other nic's and nac's. The garage has newly installed drywall and freshly painted. Subject is situated on a deep lot with a rear 2c attached garage. Buyer may qualify for up to 3% toward seller paid closing cost.This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property.
4 Bedroom Home in Lovington - $78,000
This Centennial home is full of potential. Large living area with four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Located on two lots, the backyard is exceptional for the area! Built in 1904, this home still features some original details as well as modern updates. The full basement showcases ample storage with no flooding issues. Central location makes this home ideal for those who work in surrounding areas.
2 Bedroom Home in Bethany - $65,000
UPDATE - NEW FLOORING AND INTERIOR PAINT! Charming 2BR/1BA in Bethany. A large, open front porch leads you into a sun-filled living room. Original woodwork. Updated Electrical, Roof replaced in 2008; Dishwasher new in 2021. Cozy eat-in kitchen, Utility/mudroom. One car detached garage. Enjoy fresh fruit from the peach and apricot trees in the oversized back yard. Call today to tour this home! Room Dimensions: Living Room: 23.5x13.5; BR1: 10x12; BR2: 12x8; Kitchen: 11.7x11.7; Utility: 8x6; BA: 7x6