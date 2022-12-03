Ambulance involved in crash Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — An Abbott EMS ambulance was one of two vehicles involved in a car crash near downtown Decatur on Saturday night.

Decatur Fire Department 1st Battalion Chief Wade Watson confirmed that no individuals were injured in the incident, which occurred near the intersection of South Church Street and West Wood Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Immediately after the initial crash involving the ambulance and the other vehicle, the ambulance then crashed into the Millikin University Wrestling building at 151 W. Wood St.

Three individuals were in the ambulance and one was in the other vehicle involved, Watson said. All four individuals refused transportation to nearby hospitals.

"The ambulance was not transporting anyone," Watson told the Herald & Review. "They were heading to a call."

The Millikin wrestling facility, as well as roads surrounding the incident's location, were blocked off as of 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.