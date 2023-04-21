DECATUR — Three workers were injured following an apparent dust explosion Thursday night in one of the grain elevators of the Archer Daniels Midland Co. West Plant, officials said.

Decatur Fire Department crews were called to the processing complex at approximately 9 p.m., Deputy Chief Jim Ohl said.

According to Ohl, there appeared to be a dust explosion in the grain processing area.

"Three of employees were injured and taken to local hospitals," he said.

The conditions of the employees were unknown Friday afternoon.

The company issued the following release.

"We appreciate the fast response of the Decatur fire department to quickly get the resulting fire under control," the company said in a prepared statement. "We are investigating the cause of the incident.

