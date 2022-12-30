 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atwood woman's death considered a 'tragic accident'

  • 0
Fennessy, Karen

Fennessy

ATWOOD — A 20-year-old Atwood woman died from exposure to the cold, according to the Piatt County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner concluded Karen Fennessy's death was a 'tragic accident,' a news release stated.

Fennessy was reported missing Dec. 22. She was last seen leaving her home in the 200 block of North Kansas Street in Atwood during frigid, windy weather. Volunteers located her body on Tuesday in a field west of Atwood.

The case was investigated by Atwood Police Department, Piatt County Sheriff’s Department and the Piatt County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was performed Thursday.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

