DECATUR — A 52-year-old Decatur man was killed in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Eldorado Street, police said.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day identified the man as Kevin Webb. Webb died at Decatur Memorial Hospital on Thursday night after suffering massive generalized trauma to the head, torso and extremities, Day said.

The injuries were suffered when Webb's motorcycle collided with an SUV on Eldorado Street.

Officers were sent at roughly 8:23 p.m. to the area after a report of a crash, Decatur Police Lt. Jon D. Quehl said in a written statement.

The initial investigation found that a 2011 Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound on Eldorado Street while a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound. The Chevy made a left turn to go south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the motorcycle crashed into its passenger side, Quehl said.

The traffic light had just turned red for both vehicles before they entered the intersection, he said.

The driver of the Chevy was a 68-year-old Mount Zion man who was not injured in the crash, Quehl said.

Webb was transported to the emergency room by ambulance but was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m., Day said.

Quehl said Webb was not wearing a helmet and did not have motorcycle classification on his license.

Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.

Routine toxicology and an inquest on Webb's death are pending, Day said.

