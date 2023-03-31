DECATUR — A 52-year-old Decatur man was killed in a motorcycle-vehicle crash at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Eldorado Street, police said.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day identified the man as Kevin Webb. Webb died at Decatur Memorial Hospital on Thursday night after suffering massive generalized trauma to the head, torso and extremities, Day said.
The injuries were suffered when Webb's motorcycle collided with an SUV on Eldorado Street.
Officers were sent at roughly 8:23 p.m. to the area after a report of a crash, Decatur Police Lt. Jon D. Quehl said in a written statement.
The initial investigation found that a 2011 Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound on Eldorado Street while a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound. The Chevy made a left turn to go south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the motorcycle crashed into its passenger side, Quehl said.
The traffic light had just turned red for both vehicles before they entered the intersection, he said.
The driver of the Chevy was a 68-year-old Mount Zion man who was not injured in the crash, Quehl said.
Webb was transported to the emergency room by ambulance but was pronounced dead at 8:46 p.m., Day said.
Quehl said Webb was not wearing a helmet and did not have motorcycle classification on his license.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
Routine toxicology and an inquest on Webb's death are pending, Day said.
Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.
The 10 deadliest interstates in America
Intro
EverQuote did an analysis of raw data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Report System from 2010 through 2015 and found fatality rates based on highway lengths. The data was then compared to the data from EverQuote’s safe-driving app, EverDrive, representing more than 6 million trips and 80 million miles of driving. Here are the 10 deadliest Interstates revealed in the EverQuote study.
Storyblocks
10. Interstate 97, 18 miles, 0.79 fatalities per mile
Interstate 97 is one of the shortest interstates in the country (there are only two in Hawaii that run shorter). I-97 runs only 18 miles from Annapolis to Baltimore, and yet it is the 10th most dangerous interstate in the United States with 0.79 fatalities per mile in the past six years.
OpenMaps
9. Interstate 26, 306 miles, 0.8 fatalities per mile
Interstate 26 runs 306 miles from Kingsport, Tennessee to Charleston, South Carolina. The highway has had 0.8 fatalities per mile during the past six years, making it the ninth most dangerous interstate in America.
OpenMaps
8. Interstate 37, 143 miles, 0.8 fatalities per mile
Interstate 37 is located within Texas and runs 143 miles from Corpus Christi to San Antonio. The highway has had 0.8 fatalities per mile during the past six years, making it the eighth most dangerous interstate in the United States.
OpenMaps
7. Interstate 10, 2,460 miles, 0.85 fatalities per mile
Interstate 10 runs 2,460 miles from Santa Monica, California to Jacksonville, Florida. The highway is the seventh most dangerous interstate in the country with 0.85 fatalities per mile and the longest interstate on this list. I-10 has been in the top 10 most dangerous interstates for the past six years. Here, California Highway Patrol vehicles block a section of Interstate 10 between Coachella, Calif., and the Arizona border where flash floods washed out a bridge.
Don Bartletti
6. Interstate 19, 64 miles, 0.88 fatalities per mile
Interstate 19 runs 64 miles from Nogales to Tucson, Arizona at I-10. The highway has had 0.88 fatalities per mile in the past six years, making it the sixth most dangerous interstate in the United States. It has been in the top 10 most dangerous interstates four times in the past six years.
OpenMaps
5. Interstate 95, 1,926 miles, 0.89 fatalities per mile
Interstate 95 runs 1,926 miles from Miami to Houlton, Maine. The highway is the fifth most dangerous interstate in the United States with 0.89 fatalities per mile. It has been in the top 10 for fatalities each year for the past six years.
OpenMaps
4. Interstate 30, 367 miles, 1.03 fatalities per mile
Interstate 30 runs west of Fort Worth, Texas, through Dallas to North Little Rock in Arkansas, where it connects to I-40. The 367-mile highway has had 1.03 deaths per mile in the past 6 years, making it the fourth most dangerous interstate in America. The interstate has been in the top 10 most dangerous interstates five times in the past six years.
OpenMaps
3. Interstate 17, 146 miles, 1.03 fatalities per mile
Interstate 17 runs 146 miles within the state of Arizona from Phoenix to Flagstaff. The highway has had 1.03 fatalities per mile in the past six years. I-17 was also in the top 10 most dangerous interstates every year for the past six years.
OpenMaps
2. Interstate 45, 285 miles, 1.24 fatalities per mile
Interstate 45 is located entirely in Texas and connects Dallas and Houston, before running south to the Gulf of Mexico. The 285-mile highway has had 1.24 fatalities per mile in the past 6 years, making it the second most dangerous interstate in America. The highway was in the top 10 of most dangerous interstates five times in the past six years.
OpenMaps
1. Interstate 4, 132 miles, 1.41 fatalities per mile
Interstate 4 runs from Tampa to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 132-mile highway runs from I-275 to I-95, and has had 1.41 fatalities per mile in the past six years, making it the most dangerous interstate in the United States. The highway has also been in the top 10 most dangerous interstates for the past six years. Here, a funnel cloud spins ominously as traffic passes by on the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 just north of Sea World in Orlando, Florida.
Stephen M. Dowell
