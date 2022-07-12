Central A&M students involved in Tuesday morning accident

ASSUMPTION — Four Central A&M High School students were involved in an accident Tuesday morning on U.S. 51.

According to the high school's Facebook page, the accident was severe enough to open the school for counseling.

"We have had a terrible accident involving four of our high school students," Principal Charlie Brown posted on the school's page. "The school will be open at 9:30 a.m. today for anyone who needs to gather, be together, and pray for our four Raiders."

Within two hours of the accident, nearly 100 students had gathered at the school, according to Central A&M Superintendent DeAnn Heck.

"We'll keep vigil," she said. "They have counselors and pastors here."

The school's staff and local police could not immediately provide information on the students' conditions Tuesday.