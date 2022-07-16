Clothes near water heater caused Decatur house fire, fire department says

DECATUR — Clothing placed too close to a hot water heater caused a house fire in Decatur on Saturday, according to an announcement from the Decatur Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday to 360 S. 19th St., where they found smoke coming from a dryer vent in the basement.

All occupants were outside the home when the department arrived.

As firefighters began extinguishing the fire, a smoke explosion occurred. Crews were ordered out of the home. No injuries were reported.

Crews later reentered the home and extinguished the basement fire and fire that had spread via ductwork from the basement to a first-floor bedroom.

There were operating smoke detectors in the home, the department said, but they had been moved from their proper locations, which delayed the response.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 1 a.m.